"WTF is going on?!": Reddit reacts to an Elder Scrolls Online player discovering a bot farm in Alik'r Desert

In Elder Scrolls Online, trading is an essential pillar of its gameplay. It dovetails with numerous other core systems, like crafting and gearing. An active and healthy economy is crucial to entice players to explore the game's different facets while incentivizing those who enjoy the realistic pursuit of wealth.

However, like any other game in the genre, The Elder Scrolls Online is forever plagued with Real World Trading (RWT), which is against the Terms of Agreement. People amass an enormous fortune and then sell it online, which ruins the in-game economy, and many are perturbed by these transactions.

Alik'r Desert bot farm shocks players in The Elder Scrolls Online

Redditor u/Lisa_Marie_614 posted a startling video to the Elder Scrolls Online subreddit concerning the peculiar behavior of a group of low-level characters. These had random lettered names and were solely engaged in eliminating Mudcrabs without relocating.

The characters can be seen using the Lightning Form ability, which is part of the Sorcerer class' Storm Calling skill line. This exceptional early-game ability inflicts Area-of-Effect damage to enemies, which assists in killing the Mudcrabs efficiently.

Soon afterward, the characters were identified as bots farming numerous ingredients like Decorative Waxes, Mudcrab Chitins, and Leather Scraps. These items are essential in many recipes in The Elder Scrolls Online.

While the Decorative Waxes are the cornerstones of most furniture, the Mudcrab Chitins are also essential for countless Alchemy potions. However, the Leather Scraps are the core attraction of this bot expedition.

You can refine Leather Scraps for Dreugh Waxes, which is used as the highest-tier upgrade material for Light and Medium armor. There's an exceptionally low chance of acquiring a Dreugh Wax from refinement, making it a lucrative trading resource.

Unfortunately, the hackers take advantage of the high market demand for the Dreugh Wax and illegally farm resources using bots. They sell the said resource in the market for gold, which is one of the main products in RWT.

ZeniMax Online Studios, the developers of The Elder Scrolls Online, have tried their best to ban the bot accounts on several occasions. However, these appear from new accounts, creating an endless loop with no ultimate resolution.

RWT is a massive blow to the game's fairness aspect, favoring players who spend money to hasten their progression. Bots trading in the market also reduces the prices of essential resources that players otherwise commit their time to acquiring.

Perhaps there will soon be a solution, like an automated system that could detect such activities and ban the exploiters before they can cause harm. Otherwise, such trading can negatively affect the player numbers in the game.