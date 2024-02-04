Are ARK Survival Ascended servers down? Server status, maintenance, and more

If you're an online dino-hunter, it is helpful to check the Ark Survival Ascended server status before you jump into the game to hunt new tames. As this game has an online mode, its servers rely heavily on an internet connection and can go down anytime. However, there haven't been any significant incidents lately that can cause trouble connecting with the server.

So, if you're having a problem logging into the game and wondering whether the servers are down or not, this article is for you.

In this article, we will look into the current server status of ARK Survival Ascended servers alongside ways to check server status. So, next time, you can check whether the problem is from your end or the server side.

Is ARK Survival Ascended down right now?

At the time of writing this article, Ark Survival Ascended servers are live. Although the Official Network went offline temporarily last month to patch a critical exploit, there is no such news from the developer. As the Server transfers will open on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, we can expect the server to be down for scheduled maintenance.

How to check ARK Survival Ascended servers status

Unlike Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, this game doesn't have a specific site to check the server status. However, there are some workarounds to check the game's server status:

Follow the Ark: Survival Ascended official Twitter account to get the latest updates from the developer.

Use the Downdetector website to check other user reports to know the server status.

Ark Survival Ascended server maintenance schedule: When is the next one?

Currently, there isn't any information available about the next maintenance. However, server maintenance is anticipated along with the game's server transfer feature launch, which is set for February 7. Although this was initially slated to drop on January 24, it got delayed multiple times.

So, while you're waiting for the feature to get implemented, you can enjoy the bonus rates on the Official Network from February 2 to February 5.

The bonus rates include:

PvP/PvE- 2x Harvesting, Taming, Experience, and Breeding.

Small tribes- 4.5x Harvesting, Taming, and Experience and 4x Breeding.

ARKpocalypse- 5x Harvesting, Taming, Experience and Breeding.

When was the last known Ark Survival Ascended server outage?

According to the official Twitter handle of Ark: Survival Ascended, the last known server outage was on January 2, 2024. The developer temporarily shut down the Official Network to investigate and patch a critical exploit.

Not only that, they also took enforcement action against the tribes that benefited from the exploit and implemented an eight-hour service-wide rollback to lessen the harm caused by it.

