ARK Survival Ascended: All underwater red Loot Crate locations in The Center

Underwater Loot Crates in Ark Survival Ascended's The Center map can spawn in the depths of the ocean, containing essential items like saddles, armor, weapons, and Ascendant Blueprints. However, these crates are only accessible if your character is Level 80 or higher. While there are different qualities of Loot Crates, the underwater ones always spawn at the highest quality, indicated by their red color, and can contain Ascendant quality items.

This article lists all the known locations for underwater Loot Crates in Ark Survival Ascended's The Center map.

Ark Survival Ascended: All known locations for underwater Loot Crates on The Center

All underwater Loot Crate locations on The Center (Image via Studio Wildcard || ark-unity.com)

Here are all the known locations for underwater Loot Crates on The Center map in Ark Survival Ascended:

Trending

(Latitude: 73.1, Longitude: 77.7): Inside a cave located to the northeast of the Redwood Forest.

Inside a cave located to the northeast of the Redwood Forest. (Latitude: 45.9, Longitude: 79.8): Inside a cave located to the northeast of the Southern Tropical Island.

Inside a cave located to the northeast of the Southern Tropical Island. (Latitude: 69.2, Longitude: 88.0): On the ocean floor to the northeast of the Redwood Forest.

On the ocean floor to the northeast of the Redwood Forest. (Latitude: 65.0, Longitude: 78.0): On the ocean floor between the Southern Tropical Island and the Redwood Forest.

On the ocean floor between the Southern Tropical Island and the Redwood Forest. (Latitude: 22.5, Longitude: 42.3): On the ocean floor to the northwest of the Jungles North.

On the ocean floor to the northwest of the Jungles North. (Latitude: 24.7, Longitude: 53.7): Inside a cave located to the north of the Jungles North.

Inside a cave located to the north of the Jungles North. (Latitude: 19.9, Longitude: 84.3): Inside a cave located to the east of the Half Burnt Island.

Similar to The Island map, only two to four underwater Loot Crates can spawn on The Center at a time. While all the listed coordinates are confirmed to spawn a red crate, you will need to visit all the locations to find the ones currently spawned.

It's recommended to equip a full set of crafted SCUBA Armor, which enhances your underwater vision, oxygen supply, cold protection, and movement speed. You can unlock its Engram at Level 81 by spending 25 Engram Points.

There are more locations where underwater Loot Crates can spawn beyond the ones listed. However, since The Center is a recent addition to Ark Survival Ascended, the exact coordinates of the remaining spawn points are still unknown. This list will be updated with new locations as they're discovered.

More on Ark Survival Ascended: