ARK Survival Ascended: Best Beaver Dam locations in The Center

Ark Survival Ascended: The Center update is filled with a lot of new content and spectacles to explore. It not only brings new gear and dinos but also a huge floating island named The Center in the middle of the map. All these locations are filled with new discoveries, as well as some good old Beaver Dams.

Beaver Dams in Ark are amazing resource hubs that offer various items and resources you can collect for various crafts and builds. Although Beaver Dams can appear almost anywhere on the map, there are some hot spots where they can appear in mass.

In this article, we have shared some locations where you can farm Beaver Dams in The Center.

Best Beaver Dam locations in Ark Survival Ascended: The Center

Where to find those dam Beaver Dams (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Beaver Dams appear whenever there are Beavers around. But keep in mind that these are not everyday Beaver but the primordial ancestors of Beavers named Castoroides. Castoroides are usually peaceful creatures, but if you loot or destroy their dams, they can become aggressive and come after you.

Beaver Dams appear when a location spawns a large number of Castoroides. You can find such locations in these coordinates:

Redwood Biome

97.0/49.5

93.4/62.3

Floating Island

39.4/32.1

Center Swamp

42.8/49.6

South Center Island

52.4/55.5

50.9/65.4

52.6/66.3

57.0/ 61.8

North Center Island

39.3/70.5

28.9/62.8

Center-Center Island

41.2/65.2

39.4/70.3

28.9/62.8

Looting the Beaver Dams you find these resources:

Cementing Paste

Rare Flower

Rare Mushroom

Silica Pearls

Wood

They may be cute but can be dangerous when needed (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Raiding the Beaver Dams can be dangerous. Proceed cautiously if you want to raid one such dam. You will need to empty a dam to make the Beavers make another. Although raiding the dams makes them hostile, we recommend not hurting or killing them. Without Beavers, you won’t be able to raid another dam from that location.

The higher the number of Beavers in locations, the more chance there is that the Beavers will start building another dam. Keep in mind that even if you relocate Beavers to a new location, they will not build a new dam there. They can only make dams in the location that they were spawned in.

