Ark Survival Ascended: All Valguero Beaver Dam locations

Beaver Dams in Ark Survival Ascended’s Valguero map are some of the easiest places to gather Cementing Paste and various other resources. Unlike other methods that require you to tame creatures, it’s much safer, as you can grab the loot and run as the beavers attack you. However, you will need to locate them first, and finding them on a map this big can take a lot of time.
An easy way to find them is to check around places with fallen trees by a river. However, Valguero is a big map spanning 63 km². To make things easy, we have compiled a list of all the Beaver Dams you can find across the map.
All Beaver Dam locations in Ark Survival Ascended Valguero
As mentioned, Beaver Dam is relatively the safest way to farm a lot of resources, like the Cementing Paste and Silica Pearls. However, once you start looting them, the Beavers nearby will become aggressive and start attacking you.
That said, here are all the Beaver Dam locations:
Beaver Dam #1
The best spot to find a Dam is at Beaver Lake. This area is at the top of the waterfall on the left side of the river of the Boreal Forest, leading into the lake. The exact coordinates of the Dam are (58.1, 69.5).
Beaver Dam #2 and #3
Following the river towards the green obelisk, you’ll come across a small pond that houses two Beaver Dams that should give you plenty of resources. The exact coordinates of these Dams are (57, 72) and (58, 72.8).
Beaver Dam #4
The fourth one is also around the same area, and you’ll find it by following the river once again towards the adjoining lake right at the foot of the green obelisk. The exact coordinates of the Dam are (56, 75.5). There are also multiple smaller ones inside the lake, so don’t forget to take a dip in the water.
Beaver Dam #5
This Beaver Dam is an underwater one near the Lake castle in the same area as Dam #4. The exact coordinates of the Dam are (53.5, 72). An easy way to spot the location is to look for Beavers floating on the water.
