Ark Survival Ascended: All Valguero Beaver Dam locations

Beaver Dams in Ark Survival Ascended’s Valguero map are some of the easiest places to gather Cementing Paste and various other resources. Unlike other methods that require you to tame creatures, it’s much safer, as you can grab the loot and run as the beavers attack you. However, you will need to locate them first, and finding them on a map this big can take a lot of time.

Ad

An easy way to find them is to check around places with fallen trees by a river. However, Valguero is a big map spanning 63 km². To make things easy, we have compiled a list of all the Beaver Dams you can find across the map.

All Beaver Dam locations in Ark Survival Ascended Valguero

You can farm a lot of Cementing Paste from the Beaver Dams (Image via YouTube @JonnaX || Studio Wildcard)

As mentioned, Beaver Dam is relatively the safest way to farm a lot of resources, like the Cementing Paste and Silica Pearls. However, once you start looting them, the Beavers nearby will become aggressive and start attacking you.

Ad

Trending

That said, here are all the Beaver Dam locations:

Beaver Dam #1

Start at the top of the waterfall (Image via YouTube @JonnaX || Studio Wildcard)

The best spot to find a Dam is at Beaver Lake. This area is at the top of the waterfall on the left side of the river of the Boreal Forest, leading into the lake. The exact coordinates of the Dam are (58.1, 69.5).

Ad

Beaver Dam #2 and #3

Make your way towards the lake (Image via YouTube @JonnaX || Studio Wildcard)

Following the river towards the green obelisk, you’ll come across a small pond that houses two Beaver Dams that should give you plenty of resources. The exact coordinates of these Dams are (57, 72) and (58, 72.8).

Ad

Beaver Dam #4

There is a small Beaver Dam on a rock over the lake (Image via YouTube @JonnaX || Studio Wildcard)

The fourth one is also around the same area, and you’ll find it by following the river once again towards the adjoining lake right at the foot of the green obelisk. The exact coordinates of the Dam are (56, 75.5). There are also multiple smaller ones inside the lake, so don’t forget to take a dip in the water.

Ad

Beaver Dam #5

Search underwater near the castle for smaller Beaver Dams (Image via YouTube @JonnaX || Studio Wildcard)

This Beaver Dam is an underwater one near the Lake castle in the same area as Dam #4. The exact coordinates of the Dam are (53.5, 72). An easy way to spot the location is to look for Beavers floating on the water.

Ad

Check out other related guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More