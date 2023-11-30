ARK Survival Ascended Brontosaurus taming guide

Ark Survival Ascended, a remake of the 2017 survival MMO called Ark Survival Evolved, does not reinvent the wheel with its core survival-craft gameplay. However, it still stands out in the broader survival genre by virtue of its expansive creature-taming system. You can domesticate any and all of its prehistoric beasts and put them to use for various purposes ranging from gathering resources to defending your base.

The dangerous wilds of Ark Survival Ascended are teeming with hostile creatures, but not all of its tames are meant for killing and plundering. Even the most gigantic creatures can often have non-lethal purposes. The biggest example of this is the Brontosaurus Lazarus, a huge dino.

How to find and tame a Brontosaurus in Ark Survival Ascended

Brontosaurus is one of the biggest creatures in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Brontosaurus can be found at the sandy edges of The Island in Ark Survival Ascended, except for the mountainous regions towards the north. However, your best bet for finding this dinosaur is traveling to the tiny landmass commonly known as Herbivore Island towards the southeast of this game's map.

Not only is the area devoid of predators, it is also the best location for farming metal. The added benefit of the islet's smaller size is that you will spot a Brontosaurus easily by looking around.

If the color scheme or level of this dino is not to your liking, you can essentially reroll the spawns here by resetting the server via console commands. Note that this is only possible when you are hosting the server or playing solo.

Taming a Brontosaurus is worth the hassle since doing so yields more than a few benefits. Despite their high damage, this entity is not challenging to knock out if you shoot at it from a high ground.

Once you take this creature down, make sure to have a lot of Narcotics on hand to reset its torpor. It is also recommended that you use Exceptional Kibble for the taming process, as other herbivore food items like Mojoberries will take over three hours to complete the procedure.

Taming a Brontosaurus is much easier if you can kite it from a cliffside (Image via Studio Wildcard)

A Brontosaurus is one of the best utility tames you can get in Ark Survival Ascended. Here are some benefits of taming it:

Brontosaurus are creatures that can be one of the most proficient gatherers, fetching you a huge sum of Berries and other rudimentary resources like wood and thatch when told to attack near plants and trees.

This dino can also carry these goods in huge quantities. The Brontosaurus has one of the highest carrying capacities in the game, which makes up for its slow movement speed when you need to relocate your base.

A platform saddle on this creature lets you build a functional mobile base on its back.

Although this dino is docile, it deals significant damage in combat. Its tail whip attack is a huge area denial maneuver during fights, and it can also clear out woods and bushes fast when you need to set up base.

As its size advertises, the Brontosaurus is one of the best tanks in the game, acting as a vanguard ahead of your other tames during combat.