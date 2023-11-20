Ark Survival Ascended Castoroides taming guide

Ark Survival Ascended is an Unreal Engine 5 remake of Ark Survival Evolved, a very popular title in the survival MMO genre. While most of its game mechanics are borrowed from other games in the broader survival-craft genre, Ark's claim to fame lies in its robust creature-taming system. In this game, all members of the diverse cast of fauna can be domesticated and put to use for various purposes.

Although this animal library is best known for its dinos, it also extends to lesser-known prehistoric and extinct animals. An example of its less lethal wildlife is Castoroides, or giant beavers you can recruit into your ranks.

How to find and tame a Casteroides in Ark Survival Ascended

Ark Survival Ascended has ported the beloved giant beavers over from the original title (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Although a beaver might not sound like much, there are several reasons you would want to tame a Casteroides in Ark Suvival Ascended:

The primary utility for these tames is as wood-gatherers. On top of being natural lumberjacks, they also gain a 50% carry weight reduction on wood, stones, and thatch. Consequently, they are also good at transporting these critical base-building resources that you need en masse.

They can be paired up with Argentavis to create a highly efficient wood-stockpiling contraption. Casteroids automatically gather wood when set to wander and, thus, can be carried to dense jungles by the Argentavis. Due to their carry weight bonus for wood, they can also amass a lot of it for the return trip.

Casteroides are great divers with a deep oxygen pool and enough combat ability to fend off Megalodons.

On land, they are also quite mobile. More surprisingly, they can match the combat prowess of Raptors.

Casteroides can be found in bodies of water. In the Ark Survival Ascended early access build, you can find them in the river that runs through the middle of The Island map and on its banks. The telltale signs of their presence are, of course, the signature beaver dams that they build.

Casteroides build beaver dams out in the wild in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Note that if you are either playing solo or playing on a server that you have hosted, you can reset spawns on the map via console commands to try again if you have not found one in a while.

As discussed before, these giant beavers pose some threat in terms of up-front combat. If you want to tame them by knocking them out, beware of exchanging blows with hostile Casteroides if your player stats are low.

Nevertheless, they tend to go down with a few tranquilizers. You may need to hatch a small structural trap if the beaver is at a much higher level than you. Otherwise, at lower levels, simply throwing a bola or two at them and knocking them out with a club may suffice.

Once you knock them out, they can be tamed best with Exceptional Kibble, but Mojoberries also work well. Remember to keep a few Narcotics on hand to reset their torpidity, as it goes down rapidly.