ARK Survival Ascended Dye guide: How to get, uses, and more

One of the best ways to customize things in ARK Survival Ascended is Dye. While there are only a few ways to change the look of in-game items, you can use Dye to color your base, match the color of the saddle to your tame, and even use it to change your weapon's color.
Dyes are relatively simple to create, and the preparation time is also quite short. There is a wide range of Dyes that you can make using various berries.
While Dye can be made easily in ARK Survival Ascended, you must know its preparation process and usage, which will be explained in this article.
How to prepare a Dye in ARK Survival Ascended
You can prepare Dye by mixing various ARK Survival Ascended berries with water in a Cooking pot. To start making Dye, place a cooking pot near a water source for a constant water supply and ignite the pot using wood. After the water and the pot are ready, you can use various berries and items to create the Dye of your choice.
Here are the various Dyes currently available in the game:
- Babyblue
- Moonstone
- Overcast
- Cornflower
- Marine
- Azure
- Sapphire
- Prussian
- Cetecean
- Denim
- Deepfreeze
- Frost
- Ice
- Haze
- Blue
- Cobalt
- Navy
- Midnight
- Camel
- Parchment
- Sand
- Tan
- Cream
- Leather
- Brown
- Bark
- Mud
- Menthol
- Filth
- Putrescence
- Nyanza
- Craggy-Dew
- Chartreuse
- Orc
- Avocado
- Swamp
- Electricity
- Ocean
- Crystal
- Celeste
- Stream
- Cyan
- Teal
- Skobeloff
- Mariana
- Flamingo
- Rouge
- Kobi
- Valentine
- Bubblegum
- Fuschia
- Lust
- Tyrian
- Raisin
- Mint
- Chateau
- Celadon
- Pistachio
- Grass
- Green
- Emerald
- Hunter
- Nori
- Slate
- Wisp
- Silver
- Grey
- Steel
- White
- Gunmetal
- Charcoal
- Shadow
- Black
- Pink
- Bruise
- Orchid
- Cottoncandy
- Thistle
- Magenta
- Purple
- Plum
- Eggplant
- Cantaloupe
- Tangerine
- Dirt
- Latte
- Peach
- Gold
- Orange
- Windsor
- Terracotta
- Bronze
- Tulip
- Edocha
- Incense
- Salmon
- Brick
- Red
- Gore
- Scab
- Burn
- Turquoise
- Seafoam
- Aquamarine
- Spring
- Lagoon
- Forest
- Jungle
- Shamrock
- Lilac
- Royalty
- Mauve
- Lavender
- Dusk
- Violet
- Indigo
- Eminence
- Twilight
- Canary
- Mold
- Khaki
- Buttermilk
- Mustard
- Yellow
- Citron
- Olive
- Drab
You can mix various berries with water in the cooking pot to get the preferred Dye in ARK Survival Ascended.
How to use Dye in ARK Survival Ascended
You can find the prepared Dye in the cosmetic section of your inventory. Once you're in the cosmetic section, clicking on any Dye will show you all the gears in your inventory that can be colored. Dragging the Dye on any gear lets you customize its color.
You can also use a Paintbrush or a Spray Gun to manually cover whatever you like with the Dye of your choice. When using Paintbrush, right-click to choose the color of Dye and color yourself as well.
Check out Sportkeeda's other ARK Survival Ascended guides:
How to tame a Manta || How to get Tek Binoculars || How to tame a Coelacanth || How to make a Crossbow