ARK Survival Ascended Dye guide: How to get, uses, and more

One of the best ways to customize things in ARK Survival Ascended is Dye. While there are only a few ways to change the look of in-game items, you can use Dye to color your base, match the color of the saddle to your tame, and even use it to change your weapon's color.

Dyes are relatively simple to create, and the preparation time is also quite short. There is a wide range of Dyes that you can make using various berries.

While Dye can be made easily in ARK Survival Ascended, you must know its preparation process and usage, which will be explained in this article.

How to prepare a Dye in ARK Survival Ascended

Dye can be made by mixing various berries in a Cooking Pot (Image via Studio Wildcard)

You can prepare Dye by mixing various ARK Survival Ascended berries with water in a Cooking pot. To start making Dye, place a cooking pot near a water source for a constant water supply and ignite the pot using wood. After the water and the pot are ready, you can use various berries and items to create the Dye of your choice.

Here are the various Dyes currently available in the game:

Babyblue

Moonstone

Overcast

Cornflower

Marine

Azure

Sapphire

Prussian

Cetecean

Denim

Deepfreeze

Frost

Ice

Haze

Blue

Cobalt

Navy

Midnight

Camel

Parchment

Sand

Tan

Cream

Leather

Brown

Bark

Mud

Menthol

Filth

Putrescence

Nyanza

Craggy-Dew

Chartreuse

Orc

Avocado

Swamp

Electricity

Ocean

Crystal

Celeste

Stream

Cyan

Teal

Skobeloff

Mariana

Flamingo

Rouge

Kobi

Valentine

Bubblegum

Fuschia

Lust

Tyrian

Raisin

Mint

Chateau

Celadon

Pistachio

Grass

Green

Emerald

Hunter

Nori

Slate

Wisp

Silver

Grey

Steel

White

Gunmetal

Charcoal

Shadow

Black

Pink

Bruise

Orchid

Cottoncandy

Thistle

Magenta

Purple

Plum

Eggplant

Cantaloupe

Tangerine

Dirt

Latte

Peach

Gold

Orange

Windsor

Terracotta

Bronze

Tulip

Edocha

Incense

Salmon

Brick

Red

Gore

Scab

Burn

Turquoise

Seafoam

Aquamarine

Spring

Lagoon

Forest

Jungle

Shamrock

Lilac

Royalty

Mauve

Lavender

Dusk

Violet

Indigo

Eminence

Twilight

Canary

Mold

Khaki

Buttermilk

Mustard

Yellow

Citron

Olive

Drab

You can mix various berries with water in the cooking pot to get the preferred Dye in ARK Survival Ascended.

How to use Dye in ARK Survival Ascended

One can use Dye manually using Paintbrush and Spray gun or through the Cosmetic inventory (Image via Studio Wildcard)

You can find the prepared Dye in the cosmetic section of your inventory. Once you're in the cosmetic section, clicking on any Dye will show you all the gears in your inventory that can be colored. Dragging the Dye on any gear lets you customize its color.

You can also use a Paintbrush or a Spray Gun to manually cover whatever you like with the Dye of your choice. When using Paintbrush, right-click to choose the color of Dye and color yourself as well.

