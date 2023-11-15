ARK Survival Ascended Gasbags taming guide

ARK Survival Ascended not only overhauls ARK Survival Evolved, it also incorporates various fresh elements to offer a bespoke gameplay experience. Currently, it is available on early access on Windows, exclusively on Steam. The console versions will arrive later this month on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

As a remake, ARK Survival Ascended will retain the core gameplay mechanics and the setting as its 2017 predecessor. You will be thrust into a world that resembles a prehistoric era and tasked with staying alive. The island is teeming with dangerous beasts that can pose a threat to your survival hopes.

However, they can also be tamed into becoming useful allies.

Taming the Gasbags in ARK Survival Ascended

The Gasbags do not pose a threat, but it can escape if you are not quick enough (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The menagerie of beasts that roam the land in ARK Survival Ascended possess many different traits and useful abilities. As such, having several tamed beasts on your side can be quite helpful.

One of the useful creatures you can tame early on are Gasbags. This is a tardigrade-like herbivore that walks on six legs but can float away when threatened.

Capable of being mounted, Gasbags are non-aggressive as long as they aren't provoked. Once attacked, their usual response is to puff up and escape. Besides that, they can perform a low-damage bite attack or blow threats away with a powerful blast of wind.

To tame a Gasbag, you will need to knock it out. They are extremely vulnerable to headshots especially when inflating themselves. Landing shots on the head will provide a bonus for deflation, which will also stifle this beast's escape.

Note that when inflated, the Gasbag incurs reduced damage, so preventing it from doing so by landing headshots is pivotal.

The Superior Kibble is useful for taming many beasts in ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

After receiving sufficient damage, the creature will collapse. At this point, you can tame it by transferring food items to its inventory, such as the Superior Kibble, or other food types suitable for herbivores, such as Mejoberries.

Tamed Gasbags in ARK Survival Ascended can provide you with a mount to help carry materials or aid in combat by tanking damage. While taming one is fairly safe and easy, note that its ability to knock you back can be dangerous if you land next to other creatures or on deadly terrain. If you have a Snow Owl, use it to freeze the Gasbag and prevent any untoward movements.

If you want to add more herbivores to your group, check out this guide on taming the Pachyrhinosaurus.