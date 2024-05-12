Ark Survival Ascended: How to get Tek Binoculars

The Tek Binoculars in Ark Survival Ascended is an advanced tool that becomes craftable in the endgame once its tekgram is unlocked. It's the upgraded version of the Electronic Binoculars from the original title, Ark Survival Evolved. Unlike in the original, where it was introduced with the Genesis: Part 1 expansion pack, the Tek Binoculars can be crafted in Ascended's Island map.

This guide covers everything you need to know to craft the Tek Binoculars in Ark Survival Ascended, including how to unlock its tekgram and the essential crafting materials.

How to unlock the Tek Binoculars in Ark Survival Ascended

To unlock the Tek Binoculars in Ark Survival Ascended, you must defeat the Overseer boss in Alpha difficulty, which is the final boss on the Island map. This entails first defeating the three preceding bosses — Megapithecus, Broodmother, and the Dragon — also in Alpha difficulty.

The Tek Cave is located at the Volcano. (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Additionally, to gain access to the Overseer Arena and ultimately craft the Tek Binoculars in Ark Survival Ascended, you must offer the boss trophies and various other items as a tribute at the Tek Cave. This ritual opens the entrance to this cave, through which you can reach the Overseer Arena and face the final boss.

Here are all the items required as a tribute for the Overseer boss in Alpha difficulty:

Alpha Broodmother Trophy

Alpha Megapithecus Trophy

Alpha Dragon Trophy

Alpha Raptor Claw

Alpha Carnotaurus Arm

Alpha Tyrannosaur Tooth

Alpha Megalodon Fin

Alpha Mosasaur Tooth

Alpha Tusoteuthis Eye

Alpha Leedsichthys Blubber

Check out our guide to summoning all the bosses in Ark Survival Ascended.

How to craft the Tek Binoculars in Ark Survival Ascended?

The Tek Replicator is an endgame crafting station. (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Tek Binoculars in Ark Survival Ascended can be crafted in a Tek Replicator, which unlocks after you defeat any of the bosses, regardless of their difficulty.

Also read: How to unlock Tek gear in Ark Survival Evolved

Once unlocked, you can make a Tek Replicator at an Obelisk, Supply Crate, or Loot Crate by using the following items:

100 Element

5000 Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot

600 Crystal

150 Black Pearl

800 Polymer or Organic Polymer

Here are the crafting materials required to make the Tek Binoculars:

50 Metal Ingot

50 Crystal

10 Electronics

25 Obsidian

Read more Ark Survival Ascended-related articles here: