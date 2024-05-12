Ark Survival Ascended: How to get Tek Binoculars

The Tek Binoculars in Ark Survival Ascended is an advanced tool that becomes craftable in the endgame once its tekgram is unlocked. It's the upgraded version of the Electronic Binoculars from the original title, Ark Survival Evolved. Unlike in the original, where it was introduced with the Genesis: Part 1 expansion pack, the Tek Binoculars can be crafted in Ascended's Island map.
This guide covers everything you need to know to craft the Tek Binoculars in Ark Survival Ascended, including how to unlock its tekgram and the essential crafting materials.
How to unlock the Tek Binoculars in Ark Survival Ascended
To unlock the Tek Binoculars in Ark Survival Ascended, you must defeat the Overseer boss in Alpha difficulty, which is the final boss on the Island map. This entails first defeating the three preceding bosses — Megapithecus, Broodmother, and the Dragon — also in Alpha difficulty.
Additionally, to gain access to the Overseer Arena and ultimately craft the Tek Binoculars in Ark Survival Ascended, you must offer the boss trophies and various other items as a tribute at the Tek Cave. This ritual opens the entrance to this cave, through which you can reach the Overseer Arena and face the final boss.
Here are all the items required as a tribute for the Overseer boss in Alpha difficulty:
- Alpha Broodmother Trophy
- Alpha Megapithecus Trophy
- Alpha Dragon Trophy
- Alpha Raptor Claw
- Alpha Carnotaurus Arm
- Alpha Tyrannosaur Tooth
- Alpha Megalodon Fin
- Alpha Mosasaur Tooth
- Alpha Tusoteuthis Eye
- Alpha Leedsichthys Blubber
How to craft the Tek Binoculars in Ark Survival Ascended?
The Tek Binoculars in Ark Survival Ascended can be crafted in a Tek Replicator, which unlocks after you defeat any of the bosses, regardless of their difficulty.
Once unlocked, you can make a Tek Replicator at an Obelisk, Supply Crate, or Loot Crate by using the following items:
- 100 Element
- 5000 Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot
- 600 Crystal
- 150 Black Pearl
- 800 Polymer or Organic Polymer
Here are the crafting materials required to make the Tek Binoculars:
- 50 Metal Ingot
- 50 Crystal
- 10 Electronics
- 25 Obsidian
