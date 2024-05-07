Ark Survival Ascended: Best Black Pearl farming locations in The Island

Black Pearls are key ingredients in making Tek Tier Items in Ark Survival Ascended. They can also be used in specific consumable recipes, such as the Shadow Steak Saute and the Enduro Stew. In The Island, the only way to get Black Pearls is by killing certain creatures. It will be difficult to get them unless you know the spawn locations of these creatures.

Although these items are vital, not many know how to farm them or where to find them. In this guide, we will discuss the various creatures that drop Black Pearls and their best farming locations on The Island.

Ark Survival Ascended: Best creatures and locations to farm Black Pearls in The Island

Ammonites, Eurypterid, and Trilobites

Trilobites and Eurypterid can be great to farm Black Pearl in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

All three are small insect-like creatures mostly found in groups and are located next to each other. Usually, these creatures drop 4-5 Black Pearls each and are the best source to farm the item, even in early levels, as you don’t need the best equipment to farm them.

When farming Black Pearls from Ammonites, Eurypterids, and Trilobites, it is recommended to use Diplocaulus as your mount since it gives you oxygen while riding on it. You do not need to use scuba gear when riding Diplocaulus, and you won’t lose any oxygen. Another alternative is Megalodon. You can also use Metal pickaxe to farm them.

Here are the coordinates to find Ammonites, Eurypterid, and Trilobites:

71.1 Latitude and 99.7 Longitude

55 Latitude and 98.6 Longitude

21.1 Latitude and 97.9 Longitude

03 Latitude and 81 Longitude

26.2 Latitude and 01 Longitude

98.8 Latitude and 36.3 Longitude

99.4 Latitude and 83.1 Longitude

26.1 Latitude and 98.9 Longitude

Tusoteuthis and Alpha Tusoteuthis

Players can easily farm Black Pearls in Ark Survival Ascended using Tusoteuthis (Image via Studio Wildcard)

These are massive squids in the ocean's depth. Alpha Tusoteuthis is much bigger than the regular Tusoteuthis. Only one Tusoteuthis spawns in one spot, so you can easily kill it. Basilosaurus is the best mount to use when farming Tusoteuthis since the creature cannot grab it, allowing it to continuously attack Tusoteuthis until it dies.

Tusoteuthis can drop 30 to 40 Black Pearls, and Alpha Tusoteuthis drops 70 to 75 Black Pearls. The latter does not have specific locations because only one spawns on the map, but you can search the deepest part of the ocean to find it. To find Tusoteuthis in Ark Survival Ascended, head to the following co-ordinates:

44.3 Latitude and 10.1 Longitude

64.3 Latitude and 7.7 Longitude

91,7 Latitude and 38.2 Longitude

84.4 Latitude at and 91.1 Longitude

Alpha Mausaurus

Players can get Black Pearls in Ark Survival Ascended by killing Alpha Mausaurus (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Alpha Mausaurus is about 50% larger than regular Mausaurus in Ark Survival Ascended, and the best thing is that you can kill it to get lots of Black Pearls. One Alpha Mausaurus drops a whopping 100 Black Pearls in The Island. Mostly, all alpha creatures do not have specific locations. The best spot to find Alpha Mausaurus is the underwater caves. They also spawn near the edges of the map in the deepest part of the ocean.

You can tame a pack of Megalodon or Tuso and do laps till you find Alpha Mausaurus. Remember to search in the caves each time you pass by. Some guaranteed cave locations to find Alpha Mausaurus are near the entrance, after the first surface point of the Cave of Lost Faith (Brute), and sometimes in Lost Hope Cave.

