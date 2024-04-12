Black pearls in Ark Survival Ascended are considered one of the most difficult resources to obtain on the Scorched Earth map. Many TEK items in Ark require Black Pearls for crafting, and they are also the preferred food of Tusoteuthis if you choose to tame one. So it's best to start collecting them early.

Knowing their specific locations makes the task a bit easier. That said, this guide will help you find Black Pearls in Ark Survival Ascended.

How to get Black Pearls in Ark Survival Ascended

You can easily get Black Pearls through Death Worm. (Image via Studio Wildcard)

There are only two known places on Scorched Earth where Black Pearls can be found, making the search more focused than on other maps.

The two primary methods of obtaining Black Pearls in Ark Survival Ascended are defeating death worms or encountering a phoenix that may occasionally drop Black Pearls. Phoenix will only release Black Pearls as a rare drop, so the most reliable way to obtain them is by locating and defeating death worms in the desert.

You must identify the death worm in the desert map to get Black Pearls in ARK Survival Ascended. Identifying a death worm is relatively easy because it emits a distinctive puff of sand when moving.

These massive creatures are easily visible when above ground due to their size. Regardless of the death worm's level, whether level one, level 150, or level zero, the telltale puff of sand is the key indicator of its presence. They are not overly resilient creatures, with health ranging between 20,000 and 27,000 regardless of their level.

Once you locate a death worm, engaging them with a powerful creature such as a wyvern or a Rex should not pose a significant challenge. Players can open inventory to collect Black Pearls upon defeating a death worm, typically yielding between four to nine pearls on 1X servers. A death worm horn or death worm can also be obtained as a drop.

While it is possible to obtain Black Pearls from the alpha death worm, also known as the Mega death worm, it is generally not recommended because of these creatures' increased difficulty and damage output. Unlike regular death worms, alpha death worms do not guarantee Black Pearl drops upon defeat, which makes the process more unpredictable.

Although death worms do not have specific spawn points, circling the outskirts of the map and searching for the telltale signs of puffing sand can lead players to their locations.

Obtaining Black Pearls on Ark Survival Ascended Scorched Earth can be quite a challenge, but it’s worth investing time in hunting death worms in the desert. It can get you the necessary resources to meet your tech requirements.

