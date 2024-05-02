The Jumping Spider mod in Ark Survival Ascended introduces the Thorax Spider as a tameable creature. Players who participated in the Aberration Community Creature Vote might remember The Fluffy Jumping-Spider Tranq Bola. Unfortunately, it lost to Yi Ling, which ultimately became the official new creature for the Aberration DLC map. This mod, while not the same, introduces a jumping spider as cute as the one that captured the hearts of many players in the Community Creature Vote.

This guide covers everything you need to know about the Jumping Spider mod in Ark Survival Ascended, including how to install and tame it.

How to install the Jumping Spider mod for Ark Survival Ascended?

To install the Jumping Spider mod in Ark Survival Ascended, follow these steps:

From the Main Menu of the game after the Title Screen, select the Mods List option.

option. In the Mods List, you can browse and add any available mod in the game. Search for the Cyrus' Critters: Jumping Spider mod and install it.

mod and install it. After installing the mod, you need to enable it in the settings. To do this, go to the Create or Resume Game option in the Main Menu, which will be located right beside the Mods List.

option in the Main Menu, which will be located right beside the Mods List. Navigate to Mod Settings and enable the mod by selecting it under the Available Mods option.

and enable the mod by selecting it under the option. Start the game and enjoy the Jumping Spider mod in Ark Survival Ascended.

How to tame the Jumping Spider in Ark Survival Ascended?

The Thorax Spider in Ark Survival Ascended can be found on both The Island and Scorched Earth maps. While its specific locations on The Island map remain unknown, in Scorched Earth, these jumping spiders are typically spotted on the outskirts of the desert map in the dunes.

If you are having trouble locating the creature, you can spawn it using the following console command: 'cheat summon thoraxspider_character_bp_c.'

Once you locate the creature, taming it is quite straightforward. It uses the Passive Taming Strategy, where you merely need to approach a Thorax Spider with its preferred taming food in your hotbar and feed it to complete the taming process. However, approaching a Female or a Male Thorax Spider without making them aggressive requires different strategies.

To approach a Female Thorax Spider without aggravating it, you'll need to equip an Iridescent Chitin Shield. It's a Level 56 engram that can be unlocked by spending seven Engram Points (EP).

After unlocking the Iridescent Chitin Shield, you can craft it using the following ingredients:

15x Hide

90x Iridescent Chitin: This new resource can be obtained by harvesting dead Thorax Spiders.

On the other hand, to approach a Male Thorax Spider without startling it, you'll need to control a Female Thorax Spider. Then, you can drop pheromones to induce a mesmerizing dance from the Male. During this dance, you'll have a ten-second window to tame it.

Mashed Insects are the preferred food item for the Thorax Spider. It's a Level 12 engram that can be unlocked by spending five EP. You can craft it by using the following ingredients:

4x Chitin

15x Mejoberry

1x Rare Flower

2x Raw Meat

