Ark Survival Ascended: Is Bob's Tall Tales worth buying?

Bob's Tall Tales in Ark Survival Ascended is a season pass-style DLC that launched on April 1, 2024, on Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation. Unlike the upcoming DLC maps in the game, this DLC is not free-to-play, which came as a surprise to many players.

Given that Ark Survival Ascended is often viewed as a redundant remake of Ark Survival Evolved, players are left questioning whether the $30 price tag for Bob's Tall Tales is justified.

This article covers everything you need to know about Bob's Tall Tales in Ark Survival Ascended, including its features and why it may not be a worthwhile purchase.

Everything you get with Bob's Tall Tales DLC in Ark Survival Ascended

The crayon-style animated cutscenes in Bob's Tall Tales (Image via Studio Wildcard || Ninjakiller/YouTube)

Bob's Tall Tales DLC in Ark Survival Ascended is a bundled package for multiple smaller DLCs. It introduces a series of cutscenes to The Island and Scorched Earth maps in a crayon art style, where Bob (voiced by Karl Urban) narrates stories about his adventures to his nephew Meeka (voiced by Auli'i Cravalho).

While these amusing cutscenes are entertaining, they alone are not worth buying the DLC for and neither are they the primary focus. The main content comes in the form of packs containing skins, new structures, items, and creatures.

Here are the different packs in the Bob's Tall Tales DLC:

Frontier Adventure Pack: Scorched Earth map

Scorched Earth map Steampunk Pack: Aberration map

Aberration map Apocalyptic Pack: Extinction map

The content from the Steampunk and Apocalyptic Packs will be introduced to the game following the release of the Aberration and Extinction maps, respectively. So, presently, the only new addition to Ark Survival Ascended with the Bob's Tall Tales DLC is the Frontier Adventure Pack.

Why you shouldn't buy Bob's Tall Tales in 2024

Oasisaur is the new creature introduced with Bob's Tall Tales (Image via Studio Wildcard)

At the moment, it's hard to justify purchasing the Bob's Tall Tales DLC as it doesn't offer much value. While more content is promised in the future, it might be wiser to wait until all the content is released and the DLC feels more substantial.

Presently, the DLC only adds one new creature to Scorched Earth, along with several structures. These can be utilized by players who are part of a tribe on a server, even if they don't own the DLC. However, they won't be able to learn the associated engrams, craft the structures, or tame the new creature.

For PvE players who favor single-player mode, this DLC may hold more value since they won't have access to the content without being on a server. However, the $30 price tag is still a tough sell, given the amount of content currently available. Nevertheless, this is expected to change in the future, so it's advisable to wait until more content is added before making a purchase.

