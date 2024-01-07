ARK Survival Ascended Megalania taming guide

ARK Survival Ascended has various creatures, such as Megalania, that are great for traveling, PvPs, and PvEs. These beasts are great climbers, expertly making escapes and traversing the island's rough terrain easily. These carnivores are rideable tames in the game and can be tamed by knockout. Since Megalanias are cave dwellers, players must be prepared to face other lethal beasts while taming this creature. These lizard-like monsters can be hostile, and players must approach them carefully.

Taming the monster can be difficult, as players need to find it, knock it down, and feed it its preferred food to tame it successfully. This guide will explain everything one needs to know before heading out to tame a Megalania in ARK Survival Ascended.

How to tame a Megalania in ARK Survival Ascended

Survivalists can tame a Megalania by feeding it Extraordinary Kibble (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Location: While the taming process of this monster is relatively easy, the harder part involves locating it. These ARK Survival Ascended monsters can be found inside caves, making it difficult for players to search for them. Players must venture inside caves, defeat monsters, and explore the terrain to find Megalanias. One can usually find them hanging upside down from walls.

Caves in ARK Survival Ascended are dangerous, and players must carry a shoulder tame with them to avoid danger. One must also have weapons, preferably a Shotgun, in case an aggressive beast attacks them.

Preparation: Megalanias are found in dangerous areas, and players must be prepared for anything while hunting for them. Survivalists might have to return to base during the taming process if they forget to carry a certain object, so all the aggressive monsters they had to deal with respawn again. Here's a list of the essential items one will require to tame an ARK Survival Ascended Megalania.

Narcotics

Extraordinary Kibble

Raw Mutton

Raw Prime Meat

Crossbow

Long Neck Rifle

Tranquilizing Darts

Bug Repellent

Narcotics, Extraordinary Kibble, and Meat are necessary for the taming process as they are what one feeds the monster to tame it. The weapons are important for defending oneself against enemies and for taking down the Megalania prior to the taming process.

Taming Process: Players can venture inside an ARK Survival Ascende cave and search for this monster after everything has been prepared. Players can take a small, rideable tame that can fit inside caves for extra protection. If a Megalania is found near the cave entrance, players can lure it out to avoid aggressive monsters and use bolas and tranquilizers efficiently. To lure the monster, one must get close, attack it, and slowly move backward while letting the creature follow.

After bringing the creature to a safe area, players can start attacking it with a crossbow or the ARK Survival Ascended tranquilizers to take it down. Once the Megalania has been immobilized, survivalists can start the taming process by feeding it its preferred food. Players must also check and maintain its torpor by force-feeding it Narcotics so it doesn't wake up during the taming process.

Uses of Megalania in ARK Survival Ascended

Megalania are excellent wall climbers and can help travel through the island (Image via Wildcard Studios)

Wall Climbing: Megalanias are excellent wall climbers and are great for traveling. Players can also use them to explore caves and traverse any terrain easily. The creature's wall-climbing ability can also be paired with long-ranged weapons to attack enemies while taking minimal hits.

Battles: Megalania has decent damage and can also inflict an ARK Survival Ascended Rabies debuff, which can drain health and stamina. Rabies can be lethal if players don't have an antidote with them. It is contagious and can be transmitted to others around them, except for the one riding the Megalania that caused the Rabies.