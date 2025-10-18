ARK Survival Ascended: Where to find Red, Blue, and Green Gem in Valguero?

There are a lot of Gems to be found in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero. They are a valuable resource that can be used to craft a lot of useful items. However, Gems are not commonly found just lying about. To get them, you'll have to explore underground. This has its own set of risks involved, but fortune will favor the bold.

That being said, here's how to go about finding Red, Blue, and Green Gems in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero.

Where to find Red, Blue, and Green Gems in Valguero ARK Survival Ascended?

Enter the underground cave from here (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Jonna-X)

Look for the Green Obilishk, and from there, make your way to these coordinates: 32.4, 92,7. When you arrive here, you will find something rather peculiar: a waterfall that looks like a sinkhole from afar. Once you're at it, position yourself and safely drop down below. Do this two more times, and you will arrive at a large open area. This is where your Gem expedition begins.

Green Gems (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Jonna-X)

As you drop to the very bottom, keep to the right side and keep moving forward. Once you're atop dry land, move through the narrow passage and drop below, where you'll find your first stack of Green Gems at 36.4, 90.2. If you turn right, you'll find more in the open.

Cave entrance (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Jonna-X)

Coming to Blue Gems, you'll have to use another secret underground entrance to get to them. You can access the area from these coordinates: 37.9, 57.9. As you enter the cave, you'll want to stick to the right side and hug the walls. Keep moving forward and keep to your right until you reach a tower of yellow crystals. This will be your landmark.

Blue Gems (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Jonna-X)

As you pass the tower of yellow crystals, hug the wall and keep to the right until you reach the cliff. Jump down, and a short distance ahead, you will come across Blue Gems. Here are the coordinates: 35.3, 65.6. If you go a bit ahead and turn right, you'll find more Blue Gems that can be mined, but be careful, as this is the tip of the irradiation zone. This is more inhospitable than the Ice Wyvern Trench.

Red Gems (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Jonna-X)

Finally, to get Red Gems, you will have to venture into the irradiated zone. This is a dangerous place, and without proper equipment, you will likely perish in a rather untimely manner. You can even find Blue Gems in this area, so the rewards do outweigh the risks in many ways.

