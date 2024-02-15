10 best Active Skills in Palworld

Palworld players love to catch the strongest Pals in the game. A lot of their strength relies on having good Active Skills paired with Partner and Passive Skills to back up the main damage-dealing blows. There are many Active Skills when given the wide array of Pals this game offers, so finding the best of the lot can be a tough task.

In this article, we have curated a list of the best Active Skills you can find for your Pals.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion. It is not absolute.

10 best Active Skills for your Palworld Pals

1) Megaton Implode

Tocotoco can use Megaton Implode (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Power: 500

500 Cooldown: 55 seconds

Megaton Implode is a Neutral-type move. This is the hardest-hitting Active Skill in Palworld and the Pal will endanger itself to bring about a massive explosion. So, if you need a lot of area damage, this is the skill to call for.

It has a long cooldown, but this is a go-big-or-go-home skill that you will want to use to sweep a battle. Pals like Tocotoco can learn this move.

2) Dragon Meteor

Quivern is a powerful Dragon-type Pal (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Power: 150

150 Cooldown: 55 seconds

This is a Dragon-type Active Skill, and using this will summon a shower of meteorites and target them at the enemies. While 55 seconds of cooldown might seem like a long time, being able to dish out 150 damage in one hit can frighten any enemy on the receiving end. Dragon-type moves are highly effective against Dark-type Pals.

3) Poison Blast

Katress is a Dark-type Pal (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Power: 30

30 Cooldown: 2 seconds

This is a Dark-type Active Skill, and with this move, you can inflict a poison status on enemies. With its low cooldown timer and a high damage output over time, Poison Blast is a great skill to have in Palworld. Dark-type moves are extremely effective against Normal-type Pals.

4) Lightning Strike

Orserk is an Electric-type Pal (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Power: 120

120 Cooldown: 40 seconds

Lightning Strike is an Electric-type Active Skill. Using this move will summon a lightning rod that will bring down bolts of thunder. This way, you can electrocute and shock enemies in the area where the bolts fall. Electric-type moves are ideal against Water-type Pals.

5) Lightning Streak

Grizzbolt is another great Electric-type Pal (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Power: 75

75 Cooldown: 16 seconds

This is an Electric-type Active Skill. Like the previous entry, this is super effective against Water-type Pals in Palworld. This move allows the Pal to hurl a lightning bolt at the enemies. Like the previous entry, this move is best against Water-type monsters in Palworld.

6) Flare Storm

Faleris is an amazing Fire-type Pal (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Power: 80

80 Cooldown: 18 seconds

This is a Fire-type Active Skill in Palworld. When used, the Pal will whirl up two fiery tornados on either side and hurl them at the enemies. Being able to do 80 damage every 18 seconds can stack up the damage very quickly. Being a Fire-type Active Skill, Flare Storm is effective against Grass- and Ice-type Pals.

7) Air Cannon

Lunaris (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Power: 25

25 Cooldown: 2 seconds

This Neutral-type move can be used in quick succession thanks to its small cooldown of two seconds. Even though the power is not very impressive, this move can be useful when you want to make some distance between you and the enemies on the battlefield. When your Pal uses this move, the enemy will be hit with a gust of pressurized air.

8) Poison Blast

Shadowbeak is a great Dark-type Pal (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Power: 30

30 Cooldown: 2 seconds

This Dark-type move will hit Neutral-type Pals with super-effective damage. This move hurls poison sludge projectiles at the enemy targets on the battlefield. Depending on the accuracy of the Pals, Poison Blast is a nice move, especially since it has a cooldown of just two seconds.

9) Hydro Laser

Jormuntide (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Power: 150

150 Cooldown: 55 seconds

This is a powerful Water-type skill in Palworld. Even though it has a long cooldown of 55 seconds, the high damage that this move does makes up for it. Water-type moves are great to use against Fire-type Pals. Since Fire is a very strong elemental typing, having this move can be very handy.

10) Dragon Cannon

Jetragon (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Power: 30

30 Cooldown: 2 seconds

This is a Dragon-type skill, and you can do super effective damage against Dark-type Pals in this game. Pals that can use this move form a high-energy sphere and hurl it at enemies on the battlefield.