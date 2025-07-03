Best base locations in Once Human Endless Dream (2.0)

Once Human update 2.0 is live, and the grind to reach the character level cap begins once again. The map of Nalcott is large, and if you're new to the game, finding a location to set up your first base can be confusing. Paired with the new Endless Dream Scenario, safe spots for new characters are scarce.

If you’ve already set up a base, the game lets you relocate the entire structure without any hassle. Let’s look at some of the best locations for your base.

How to find a good base location in Once Human

Before you start setting up a base in Once Human, there are a few things you need to keep in mind. The early stages of the game should be focused on leveling up. Reaching level 30 quickly can be helpful, so pick a location that can help you complete commissions.

The game allows you to move your base every 10 minutes, so don’t stress about rebuilding the entire thing. Simply go to the next location and press B and then Z. Below are the best base locations in Once Human, which include starter areas, as well as resource-rich locations for the mid/late game.

1) Hearest Area (5900, -5689)

The Hearest Area build spot (Image via Starry Studio)

The Hearst Area, located below Deadsville, is a great starting area for early leveling. There’s an abundance of water and multiple towns close by for resource farming. You can also pick up commissions, which will grant you plenty of XP points by doing small tasks.

2) Dayton Wetlands (7750, 4420)

The Dayton Wetlands build location (Image via Starry Studio)

Once you unlock your Intermediate Stove, the Dayton Wetlands shoreline is the perfect place to set camp. Find a spot filled with Ores and trees near the sea, and build multiple stoves along with a solar generator. Once everything is set up, you can use the salt farming method for passively gaining a large amount of XP.

3) Blackfell Oil Fields (5710, -1610)

The Blackfell Oil Fields build location (Image via Starry Studio)

Cars and bikes are useful for getting from point A to point B, and with Endless Dream Scenario in Once Human, they are necessary. However, finding fuel can be a tedious task, unless you build a base in an area with Crude Oil. Blackfell Oil Fields is a spot that provides an unlimited fuel supply.

4) Evergreen (4650, -2430)

The Evergreen river build location (Image via Starry Studio)

Building a base for Territory Purification requires proper defenses to fight hordes of enemies. That’s why the Evergreen town is one of the best locations for setting up your base. Building a base on a nearby river will give you enough room for enemies to get stuck inside the edge of your base and be shot down by turrets. Do note that the location falls under a Dream Zone.

5) Impact Zone (7440, -1160)

Impact Zone build location (Image via Starry Studio)

If you’re looking to farm Acid, the Impact Zone in the Blackheart Region is a great spot. The area is near the sea and also filled with Stardust Ore, which is used for crafting powerful ammunition later in the game. Just make sure you don’t build too close to the Ores, or else you won’t be able to mine them.

These are the five best starter and endgame spots for base building in Once Human. There are likely many more similar spots – going through each of them will help you level up quickly and keep you topped up on resources.

