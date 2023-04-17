Path of Exile facilitates a myriad of play styles. Those who want to blitz by at wind speed while leaving a mess of blood and carnage behind should look to the Berserker Ascendency. It excels at Warcries, Rage, and just pure damage. General’s Cry is the most popular skill used with this Ascendency. It is a Warcry skill that summons mirage warriors who attack the enemy before expiring.

It is paired with some really powerful gear that makes the build absolutely deadly for bosses. That said, let's look at the Best Berserker Crucible League build for Path of Exile.

Why General’s Cry is best build for Berserker in Path of Exile Crucible League

The mirage warriors that are summoned from the skill use any melee skill linked to it as a trigger. The most popular attack seems to be Blade Flurry, a simple skill that launches a flurry of blades at its enemies.

When used with the General’s Cry ability, it summons mirage warriors that use the skill and expire. Blade Flurry is deadly and can melt bosses with enough investment. Shield Crush is a skill people pair with General's Cry when they want to clear packs of monsters.

Players must cast General’s Cry near corpses for the skill to summon mirage warriors. Thus, Desecrate is cast in order to summon the corpses if there aren’t any already. In addition, Corpse Walker Boots can do the same job while the player is moving.

The damage dealt by Warcries increases with the number of enemies nearby and/or how strong they are. The Redblade Banner shield is used in this build so that Warcries can always perform at their highest capacity regardless of nearby enemies.

Finally, the weapon. Early on, players can stick with a high physical DPS one-handed weapon like the Ichimonji Sword, although most endgame builds use a well-rolled Paradoxica. Rolls that increase physical damage, critical strike chance, critical strike damage, and impale are preferred.

War Bringer is a Berserker passive that generates Rage for the player when they Warcry. If they have more than 25 Rage, then 10 Rage is sacrificed to give a boost to damage.

Rage is a resource that the Berserker can generate for himself to increase his attack damage, attack speed, and movement speed in Path of Exile. He can use passives like Crave the Slaughter to increase the maximum number of Rage he can hold, as well as generate Rage with every hit.

Rite of Ruin triples the effectiveness of Rage while providing players with Stun Immunity if their Rage is higher than 25.

Aspect of Carnage is probably one of the simplest ascendency passives in Path of Exile, providing a 40% damage boost with the tradeoff being that players take 10% increased damage.

Flawless Savagery provides a boost to critical strike chance and critical strike damage in Path of Exile, while Blitz lets Berserkers generate Blitz charges, increasing attack speed but decreasing critical strike chance per charge.

Poll : 0 votes