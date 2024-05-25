Best Chain Lightning Sorcerer build in Diablo 4 Season 4: Skills, itemization, and glyphs

Diablo 4 Season 4 is in full swing, and Chain Lightning Sorcerer is easily one of the most fun builds to play. In general, Sorcerer is nearly as powerful as the Necromancer, when it comes to the damage it can deal in its various builds, so it was hard to pick just one. When it comes to my favorites though, it has to be the power of Chain Lightning. It’s so satisfying to watch those bolts of lightning shred through enemies at, well, lightning speed.

On top of that, Chain Lightning Sorcerer is one of the most powerful builds to run right now in Diablo 4 Season 4. However, this is an end-game build, so it’s likely going to require specific itemization and affixes to really make it blow up. Here’s what you need to know going in.

How to play Chain Lightning Sorcerer in Diablo 4 Season 4

It's not recommended to run this build until you've got some equipment and Aspects on your face (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

What does the Chain Lightning Sorcerer excel at in Diablo 4 Season 4? Raw, unfiltered damage. Tons of AOE damage, solid crowd control, and is very much for the player who likes to go all in with a risky playstyle. Between the general loadout and the power of Unstable Currents, you can chain lightning enemies into oblivion.

It’s not a build that I’d recommend someone level as, though. It’s far less powerful or fun. It does also rely heavily on getting Crackling Energy spawns, to keep spamming your spells. So it’s not as mindless as a Minion Necromancer build. That said, it’s still a blast to play, and a loadout I highly recommend.

It’s a pretty simple build to understand - you use Chain Lightning and Lightning Spear to blast through whatever happens to be offending you at the moment. Chain Lightning Sorcerers in Diablo 4 Season 4 also use a few defensive abilities: Teleport, Ice Armor, and Flame Shield to stay alive.

It takes some getting used to, but once you've mastered keeping your mana up, the world is your oyster (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

It’s all wrapped up in a neat bow with Unstable Currents, which has you cast a random Core/Conjuration/Mastery Shock skill anytime you cast a Shock Skill within 10 seconds. It’s an amazing ability and really helps this loadout shine. As far as Key Passive abilities for this Diablo 4 Season 4 Chain Lightning Sorcerer build go, you want Overflowing Energy. Since you get a pair of enchantments, Frozen Orb and Lightning Spear are the best picks.

The reason we have the shields is two-fold. You want defensive options, and they also synergize with late-game itemization. Conceited Aspect grants more damage with a barrier up, and the ultra-powerful Tal Rasha’s Iridescent Loop also grants more damage with more elemental types - and Flame Shield is the only active fire damage we have on the hotbar.

Talents to choose

Fire Bolt: 2/5

2/5 Chain Lightning: 5/5 (Enhanced, Destructive)

5/5 (Enhanced, Destructive) Devastation: 1/3

1/3 Elemental Dominance: 3/3

3/3 Frozen Orb: 1/5 (Enhanced, Greater)

1/5 (Enhanced, Greater) Teleport: 1/5 (Enhanced, Shimmering)

1/5 (Enhanced, Shimmering) Glass Cannon: 3/3

3/3 Ice Armor: 1/5 (Enhanced, Shimmering)

1/5 (Enhanced, Shimmering) Flame Shield

Lightning Spear: 1/5 (Enhanced, Invoked)

1/5 (Enhanced, Invoked) Align the Elements: 1/3

1/3 Protection: 3/3

3/3 Mana Shield: 3/3

3/3 Conjuration Mastery: 3/3

3/3 Precision Magic: 3/3

3/3 Static Discharge: 1/3

1/3 Invigorating Conduit: 3/3

3/3 Unstable Currents: 1/1 (Prime, Supreme)

1/1 (Prime, Supreme) Coursing Currents: 1/3

1/3 Electrocution: 3/3

3/3 Permafrost: 1/3

1/3 Hoarfrost: 3/3

3/3 Overflowing Energy: 1/1

Enchantments to pick

Lightning Spear (or Chain Lightning)

Frost Orb (or Teleport)

Ideal itemization for Diablo 4’s Chain Lightning Sorcerer in Season 4

Helm Cooldown Reduction, Mana Per Second, Intelligence, Maximum life, Flame Shield Duration/CC Duration/Barrier Generation Everliving Aspect Chest Mana Per Second, Armor, Intelligence, Maximum Life, +Teleport, Total Armor, Chance to Freeze/Immobilize/Slow Concentration Gloves Chain Lightning+, Critical Strike Chance, Attack Speed, Intelligence, Maximum Life, Close Damage, Chance to Immobilize/Freeze/Slow Unbroken Tether Pants Intelligence, Maximum Life, Armor, Total Armor/Max Life, CC Duration/Barrier Generation Mage-Lord's (if no Tibault's Will) Boots Attacks Reduce Evade CD, Mana Per Second, Intelligence, Movement Speed, Maximum Life, Evade CD Reduction, Chance to Slow/Immobilize, Freeze Bounding Conduit Amulet Cooldown Reduction, Ranks of Conjuration Mastery/Glass Cannon, Critical Strike Chance, Attack Speed, Close Damage, Unstable Currents CDR Frozen Orbit (if no Esadora's Overflowing Cameo) Rings Attack Speed, Critical Strike Chance, Intelligence, Maximum Life, Close Damage, Unstable Currents CDR Prodigy's (if no Tal Rasha's), Control Aspect Weapons Intelligence, Maximum Life, Vulnerable Damage, Crit Damage, Chance to doublecast Chain Lightning, Close Damage Conceited (Wand) Off-Hand Cooldown Reduction, Critical Strike Chance, Intelligence, Maximum Life, Chance to doublecast Chain Lightning, Close Damage Storm Swell

Chain Lightning in Diablo 4 Season 4 is pretty exciting, to be honest. Most of the potential Aspects you use are from dungeons and aren’t too difficult to unlock. However, a few of them are unlocked from random drops, or by spending Obols and looking for specific effects. Some Affixes you want to look for are:

Unbroken Tether

Conceited

Accelerating (if no Tal Rasha’s Iridescent Loop)

Everliving

Mage-Lord’s (If no Tibault’s Will)

Concentration

Since Season 4 makes it easier to potentially get uniques and Uber Uniques, best-in-slot items like the Harlequin Crest are now possible to get without grinding through Tier 4 Uber Bosses. Here is a list of uniques/Uber uniques to consider:

Tal Rasha’s Iridescent Loop

Tibault’s Will

Esadora’s Overflowing Cameo

Harlequin Crest

Ring of Starless Skies

In general, you want more Intelligence, alongside bonus ranks of Chain Lightning, and Cooldown Reduction. I’d argue that the most important stat, period, is Cooldown Reduction. You want to be able to cast your spells as often as possible, after all. When your equipment has gem slots, you want Ruby (Armor), Emerald (Weapons), and Skulls (Jewelry).

With these things in mind, Chain Lightning Sorcerer is incredibly powerful in Diablo 4 Season 4. You spam Chain Lightning, upkeep your mana, and drop Unstable Currents off cooldown to blow up whatever threat you face. It’s such a fun build to play, and I’m glad to see it being so powerful in this season.

