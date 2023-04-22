Best Chieftain Crucible League build for Path of Exile

The Chieftain is an Ascendancy in Path of Exile known for its resilience, fire damage, and proficiency with totems. He is designed to be the best choice for a lot of builds that inflict fire damage while investing in numerous defensive layers. His most popular build uses a physical spell called Reap, one of the coolest-looking skills in the game.

It swings a bloody scythe that damages any enemies that get swiped by it. While this skill is meant to be played with investments in physical damage, the Chieftain can convert it all into fire.

Why the best build for Chieftain uses full fire conversion Reap in Path of Exile Crucible League

This physical skill is converted to fire using the Key Stone: Avatar of Fire, which transforms 50% of all types of damage to fire. Ngamahu, Flames Advance is a Chieftain passive that converts the rest of the damage to fire.

Hinekora, Death’s Fury, is allocated in the Chieftain tree to be able to cover enemies in Ash when hitting them. The lattermost lowers the movement speed of enemies and makes them incur increased fire damage.

The Dawnbreaker shield converts a portion of ice and shock elemental damage taken into fire. On the other hand, the Cloak of Flame robes are used to convert physical damage taken into fire. This is done because the Chieftain gets a lot of defense and resistance against fire damage.

Tasalio, Cleansing Water is a good example of this as it gives him a +100% fire resistance and large amounts of life recovery when incurring fire damage in Path of Exile.

Reap itself is a great hit-based skill that performs well when converted to fire or cold. However, it heavily relies on Spell Cascade and, more importantly, Awakened Spell Cascade. The latter is rare and expensive. Awakened Spell Cascade will ensure that Reap swings four scythes around the target location instead of one. This makes the skill feel much better and boosts its damage and damage potential.

Finally, auras like the Herald of Ash are used to detonate dying enemies affected by fire in Path of Exile. This further increases clearing as the explosions will kill off stragglers not hit by the skill. Keystone passives like Iron Will are used to allow Strength points to provide a bonus for spell damage, as Reap is a spell.

Overall, the Fire Reap Chieftain build is an incredible balance of damage and defense. Being able to convert large amounts of incoming damage makes the build very tanky. At the same time, offensive damage conversion has also been a powerful method in Path of Exile, as it allows for double dipping in stats.

