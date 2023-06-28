5 best consumables for Druids in Diablo 4

You will come across plenty of trials while you’re adventuring in Diablo 4. For this reason, you must always be ready and learn to adapt to the various challenges and enemies that you will encounter. Thankfully, the game's developer, Blizzard Entertainment, has provided many ways for you to handle the trials of Sanctuary.

Aside from the weapons and armor that you can equip your character with, there are many different kinds of consumables that come in the form of potions and elixirs. These consumables provide various boosts and perks upon usage, which makes them a vital tool for overcoming any challenge in the title.

Druids have unique abilities and skills in Diablo 4. Knowing which elixirs to carry along with you as a Druid can shore up your weaknesses and boost your strengths.

Listed below are the best consumable items you can brew or craft for the Druid at an Alchemist.

What are the best consumables for Druids in Diablo 4?

1) Healing Potion

Everyone knows that being mindful of your health is a very important thing. Hence, carrying healing potions to ensure you are healthy is important. Healing potions will instantly heal you while also restoring your health for a certain percentage of your maximum life over three seconds. The amount of life restored will depend on the potion's level.

Carrying Healing potions around, especially in the early game when the Druid is at its weakest, is important in making sure that you are surviving, especially during difficult encounters. Even later on in the game, when you are at a high level, carrying a few healing potions that can instantly restore life can prove useful.

2) Iron Barb Elixir

Druids are frontline combatants in Diablo 4. They tend to take the brunt of the damage being dealt by the enemy, so ensuring that they have the best armor goes a long way toward their survivability. Thankfully, there is an elixir that you can craft, which you can use in case you need a boost to your armor.

The Iron Barb Elixir increases your armor rating depending on the level of the elixir itself. Aside from boosting your armor, it also boosts your Thorns, which is a stat that returns a percentage of damage you receive to the enemy that deals it. Having an Iron Barb Elixir can help you survive tough situations.

3) Vampirism Elixir

Speaking of being on the front lines, Druids tend to deal a lot of direct damage to their enemies in Diablo 4. As such, they can benefit from using the Vampirism Elixir since it benefits them by also increasing their survivability. However, unlike the Iron Barb Elixir, the Vampirism Elixir will heal you for a small percentage of your maximum health every time you deal direct damage.

It is important to note that you can only have one elixir active at any given moment in Diablo 4. This means that you cannot stack the effects of elixirs, so make sure that you are using the correct one between the Vampirism Elixir and the Iron Barb Elixir when entering into a fight.

4) Assault Elixir

On the offensive side of things, Druids in Diablo 4 have very powerful attacks that deal heavy damage. These strong attacks will benefit greatly from an increased attack speed. If you do not have any items that increase your attack speed or if you would prefer to carry weapons and armor that other stats instead, you can still use an elixir to attack faster.

This elixir will increase your attack speed by a certain percentage based on the elixir's potency for thirty minutes. Using an Assault Elixir is a surefire way of boosting your offensive capabilities, which will, in turn, help you mow down the enemies that you will face.

5) Crushing Elixir

Overpower Damage is a type of damage that can greatly benefit the Druid, especially when using specific builds. Overpower Damage will deal bonus damage to enemies similar to Critical Strikes. Since the odds of landing a hit that does bonus damage is randomized, ensuring that every single time that you land one

Through the use of the Crushing Elixir, players are able to increase the output of their Overpower Damage, which will help in dealing with powerful enemies or in controlling crowds. Using one Crushing Elixir will increase the bonus damage you deal for a certain percentage for thirty minutes.

There are many different elixirs in Diablo 4, and each one will benefit you in different ways. Learning the right elixir to use at the right moment can definitely help you succeed in the game.

