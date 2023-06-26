Diablo 4 offers a rewarding gameplay loop and a robust narrative to keep gamers immersed in its world of Sanctuary. It comes with many intricate mechanics that fans can dabble with and tweak their builds according to their preferred playstyle. While skills and abilities are super important, the role of weapons like daggers cannot be ignored.

Players inclined to engage foes in close-range combat, along with individuals in need of a faster item they can use while fighting, can rely on these sharp objects. Fans of the Rogue class can benefit from this swift weapon and decimate their foes quickly if they are willing to get closer to enemies. The following list will mention some of the best daggers players can try out in Diablo 4.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

Which are the 5 best daggers in Diablo 4?

1) Asheara’s Khanjar

Many Diablo 4 players prefer Asheara’s Khanjar owing to the significant damage it offers against nearby opponents. Since most of your fights when you're using a dagger will be fought at close range, you can leverage this perk against crowd-controlled foes Moreover, it offers a better chance of landing a lucky hit and inflicting additional damage for a few seconds after killing an elite enemy.

This dagger also comes with a Unique effect wherein a player’s attack speed increases by a certain percentage for a few seconds. All these stat boosts are immensely helpful in not only defeating foes faster but also dealing additional damage. Those interested in it can delve into this guide on how to obtain Asheara’s Khanjar.

2) Condemnation

Condemnation is another dagger associated with Unique rarity, thereby making it a must-have weapon. With this item in use, a player’s core skills deal an additional amount of damage whenever three combo points are spent. Furthermore, one stands to gain a chance to generate three combo points with the help of basic skills when employing this dagger.

It also offers a faster attack speed for basic skills, enhanced critical strike chance when dealing with injured foes, added damage to dual-wield weapons, and an increase in damage dealt via core skills. Along with these stat boosts, Condemnation also provides a damage bonus against up-close enemies.

3) Broodmother’s Stinger

While Unique items are the most superior ones in Diablo 4, players must not ignore rare weapons like Broodmother’s Stinger. This game regularly pits fans against elite foes, one of which is Nine Eyes. This creature can be located in the Scorched Gulch region within Kehjistan. Beating it will reward you with this weapon.

This dagger offers some potent boosts — like more poison damage, extra damage over time, and additional damage — to foes that are healthy. Broodmother’s Stinger also encourages close-quarters combat since it also provides a significant increase in damage when tackling nearby foes.

4) Ritual Dagger

Along with an increased attack speed, it is ideal to focus on critical strikes. Ritual Dagger, coupled with an Accelerating Aspect, can enable gamers to boost attack speed by a certain percentage upon landing critical strikes with core skills. This perk only lasts a few seconds but is sufficient to overwhelm foes. The dagger can also drop with some random Affixes that can further enhance a player’s build.

Extra poison damage, increase to Dexterity, and buff to damage against healthy enemies are some of the possible Affixes that go well with most of the Rogue builds.

5) Khanjali

Khanjali is another great dagger to look out for in Diablo 4 since it can be beneficial to both Sorcerers and Rogues. However, this weapon's efficiency will depend upon the Legendary Aspect associated with it. Khanjali, with the Frozen Orbit Aspect, can aid gamers using the Sorcerer class in playing aggressively since a Frozen Orb will remain in its position and conclude in additional explosions.

One can also explore the usability of this dagger with an Aspect called Static Cling since this combination grants a significant chance for charged bolts to last longer and get attracted to foes.

Fans can peruse this Diablo 4 guide, which delves into the best Lightning Sorcerer build, and try to use Khanjali to their advantage.

Sportskeeda Gaming @skesportsgaming

The latest action RPG from Blizzard has not disappointed. The action is non-stop, and the gameplay is incredible. Whether playing hardcore or casual, there's plenty to do.

@Diablo @Blizzard_Ent #Diablo4 is here, and the forces of Hell begin to overwhelm Sanctuary again!The latest action RPG from Blizzard has not disappointed. The action is non-stop, and the gameplay is incredible. Whether playing hardcore or casual, there's plenty to do. #Diablo4 is here, and the forces of Hell begin to overwhelm Sanctuary again! The latest action RPG from Blizzard has not disappointed. The action is non-stop, and the gameplay is incredible. Whether playing hardcore or casual, there's plenty to do.@Diablo @Blizzard_Ent https://t.co/JzUw3EnGG5

Diablo 4 players inclined to try out long-range weapons must opt for bows. Those interested in doing so can read this article that outlines five of the best items in this regard.

Poll : 0 votes