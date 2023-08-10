Best Diablo 4 Blight Corpse Explosion Necromancer endgame build guide

Diablo 4 is an expansive title that not only presents an immersive story but also offers robust gameplay mechanics. Each class in this game possesses a plethora of unique skills and abilities. You can opt for the Necromancer if you wish to unleash your minions in combat and wreak havoc with other robust skills. This class is ideal for you if you enjoy playing solo.

Blight Corpse Explosion Necromancer is an intriguing build that leverages the explosive damage from dead foes to impact other opponents in battle. While summoning minions is the major draw for fans to play as Necromancer, this build is also worth trying to clear out end-game content effortlessly.

Best Diablo 4 Blight Corpse Explosion Necromancer endgame abilities and passives

Corpse Explosion skill is the foundation of this Diablo 4 Necromancer build. You can thus opt for all the upgrades pertaining to this skill. Apart from this, it is also necessary to focus on other avenues like Legendary Aspects, Paragon Boards, and more, which will be covered in this extensive guide.

You can start by referring to this article to know more about all the class balances that are added as part of patch 1.1.1. You can make a note of the changes while crafting any build. This one in particular is advantageous to inflict a significant amount of damage to multiple enemies.

This skill is the basis of this Necromancer build (Image via Diablo 4)

The following skills work best with this build:

Skills Points to Invest Reap / Enhanced / Acolyte 1 / 1 / 1 Hewed Flesh 3 Decrepify / Enhanced / Abhorrent 1 / 1 / 1 Death’s Embrace 3 Blood Mist / Enhanced / Ghastly 5 / 1 / 1 Corpse Explosion / Enhanced / Blighted 5 / 1 / 1 Grim Harvest 1 Fueled by Death 3 Corpse Tendrils / Enhanced / Plagued 5 / 1 / 1 Necrotic Carapace 1 Reaper’s Pursuit 3 Crippling Darkness 1 Gloom 3 Terror 3 Shadowblight (key passive) 1 Bone Storm / Prime / Supreme 1 / 1 / 1 Stand Alone 3 Memento Mori 3

Along with skills, you can leverage Paragon Boards that get unlocked once you obtain level 50 in Diablo 4. You can avail of some amazing bonuses with the help of Glyphs within these boards.

You can consider the following Paragon Boards and Glyphs:

Paragon Board Glyph Starting Board Exploit Scent of Death Darkness Flesh Eater Control Wither Scourge

You can opt for sacrificing all the minions from the Book of Dead for this build. It is not a thumb rule but merely a suggestion. You will lose the capability to summon the corresponding minions but gain some permanent stat boosts for your Necromancer.

Best Diablo 4 Blight Corpse Explosion Necromancer Legendary Aspects

This Aspect can be obtained by clearing out Akkhan's Grasp Dungeon (Image via Diablo 4)

There are many Legendary Aspects in this game that provide passive bonuses that are instrumental to any build. It is important to know which ones suit your build and which hinder your potential. You can peruse this list of the five best Legendary Aspects for Necromancers in Season of the Malignant.

You must try the following Legendary Aspects with this build:

Aspect of Decay: You can extract it from a Legendary item that it is tied to.

You can extract it from a Legendary item that it is tied to. Blighted Aspect: Akkhan’s Grasp Dungeon, Hawezar.

Akkhan’s Grasp Dungeon, Hawezar. Aspect of Explosive Mist: Extract it from loot belonging to Legendary rarity.

Extract it from loot belonging to Legendary rarity. Ghostwalker Aspect: Broken Bulwark Dungeon, Scosglen.

Broken Bulwark Dungeon, Scosglen. Aspect of Shielding Storm: You will need to extract it from Legendary loot.

You will need to extract it from Legendary loot. Aspect of Ultimate Shadow: Can’t be found in any dungeon and hence requires extraction.

You must also remember to socket gems to your gear. Feel free to peruse this detailed guide about gem types, rarities, and more. You can use Amethyst on the weapon, Ruby on the armor, and Skull on the jewelry piece.

This Malignant Heart is crucial for this build (Image via Diablo 4)

The following Malignant Hearts can suit this Necromancer build:

Amulet: The Sacrilegious (Vicious Heart)

The Sacrilegious (Vicious Heart) Ring 1: The Great Feast (Wrathful)

The Great Feast (Wrathful) Ring 2: Revenge (Brutal)

You can also benefit from equipping Howl from Below Unique gloves. It enables your Corpse Explosion skill to summon a skeleton that rushes toward an enemy resulting in a blast. It also increases the damage of the Corpse Explosion skill.

Sportskeeda Gaming @skesportsgaming

The latest action RPG from Blizzard has not disappointed. The action is non-stop, and the gameplay is incredible. Whether playing hardcore or casual, there's plenty to do.

@Diablo @Blizzard_Ent #Diablo4 is here, and the forces of Hell begin to overwhelm Sanctuary again!The latest action RPG from Blizzard has not disappointed. The action is non-stop, and the gameplay is incredible. Whether playing hardcore or casual, there's plenty to do.@Diablo @Blizzard_Ent pic.twitter.com/JzUw3EnGG5

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant is still far from the conclusion, as it ends on October 17, 2023. You can acquire myriad battle pass rewards for completing objectives and challenges associated with this season.