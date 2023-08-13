Best Diablo 4 Infinimist Necromancer endgame build guide

Diablo 4 will engage you for hours on end, thanks to its robust narrative and numerous activities. The five distinct classes lead you to think outside the box and leverage all your abilities creatively to tackle varied enemies. Similar to other classes, the Necromancer offers many great skills that can be used to create niche builds.

The Diablo 4 Inifinimist build is quite handy in enhancing the mobility of the Necromancer. It also comprises some abilities that can elevate the area-of-effect damage, thereby enabling you to defeat swarms of adversaries with ease.

However, simply investing in skills is not enough for any build. Thus, you can benefit from this extensive guide for crafting a thorough Necromancer setup.

Best Diablo 4 Infinimist Necromancer endgame abilities and passives

Diablo 4 presents an extensive skill tree that can be daunting for newcomers. Crafting a specialized build can therefore pose some challenges if you are not acquainted with all the gameplay mechanics. Necromancer’s Infinimist is one such complex build.

While the majority of builds are focused on leveraging a single skill at the core, this particular setup is based on Blood Mist and Corpse Explosion. Check out this guide for Blood Lance Necromancer if you are looking for a simpler build.

Blood Mist skill is important to use for this Necromancer build (Image via Diablo 4)

Resort to the following skills for this Necromancer build:

Skills Points to Invest Reap / Enhanced / Acolyte’s 1 / 1 / 1 Hewed Flesh 3 Blood Mist / Enhanced / Ghastly 5 / 1 / 1 Corpse Explosion / Enhanced / Blighted 5 / 1 / 1 Grim Harvest 1 Fueled by Death 3 Decrepify / Enhanced / Abhorrent 1 / 1 / 1 Death’s Embrace 3 Amplify Damage 3 Corpse Tendrils / Enhanced / Plagued 2 / 1 / 1 Reaper’s Pursuit 1 Crippling Darkness 1 Terror 3 Gloom 3 Necrotic Carapace 3 Bone Storm / Prime / Supreme 1 / 1 / 1 Stand Alone 3 Memento Mori 3 Shadowblight 1

You are presented with more opportunities in the form of a Paragon Board to tweak your build when you attain level 50. You can utilize many powerful Glyphs that impart passive boosts to your character. Opting for the right set empowers you to easily tackle many tough activities like Nightmare Dungeons and Helltides.

These Paragon Boards and Glyphs are ideal for this build:

Paragon Board Glyph Starting Board Control Flesh-eater Essence Scent of Death Darkness Wither Amplify Bloodbath Exploit Bone Graft Territorial

Best Diablo 4 Infinimist Necromancer Legendary Aspects

This Aspect imparts a critical strike chance after using Corpse Tendrils (Image via Diablo 4)

Necromancers also comprise Book of the Dead, offering you the ability to select your minion. For this build, you must sacrifice them all to gain permanent stat boosts. Additionally, you should also choose proper Legendary Aspects for your gear to bolster the Necromancer with amazing passive bonuses.

These Legendary Aspects can jive well with the Infinimist Necromancer:

Aspect of Explosive Mist: This can be extracted from Legendary loot.

This can be extracted from Legendary loot. Aspect of Decay: It is not associated with any dungeon and requires extraction.

It is not associated with any dungeon and requires extraction. Aspect of Grasping Veins: Corrupted Grotto Dungeon, Kehjistan.

Corrupted Grotto Dungeon, Kehjistan. Blighted Aspect: Finish Akkhan’s Grasp Dungeon situated in Hawezar.

Finish Akkhan’s Grasp Dungeon situated in Hawezar. Aspect of Ultimate Shadow: You must head to the occultist to extract it from Legendary gear.

You must head to the occultist to extract it from Legendary gear. Ghostwalker Aspect: You must tackle the Broken Bulwark Dungeon situated in Scosglen.

The Decrepit Aura is ideal for this build (Image via Diablo 4)

Do remember to use gems for your Necromancer build. Topaz can be socketed to your armor to acquire damage reduction. Emerald on your weapon aids in dealing critical strikes to vulnerable opponents. If you need some armor points, use Skull in your jewelry.

Do consider trying out the following Malignant Hearts for this build:

The Barber: This enables your character to absorb some damage, including critical strikes. Additionally, this damage is channelized towards your foes.

This enables your character to absorb some damage, including critical strikes. Additionally, this damage is channelized towards your foes. The Decrepit Aura: This heart automatically curses the adversaries surrounding you (requires at least five enemies).

This heart automatically curses the adversaries surrounding you (requires at least five enemies). The Sacrilegious: Just walking near a corpse triggers an equipped corpse skill. It deals less damage than normal.

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant offers some more content for you to try out. You will first need to complete the main campaign to partake in this season. Feel free to check out our guide on how to start Season of the Malignant.