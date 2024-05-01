5 best Energy Weapons in Fallout 76 (2024)

In the post-apocalyptic wasteland of Fallout 76, anything can be a weapon. All it needs is a little bit of tinkering and a lot of imagination. There are a plethora of weapons options available in the game, but among them all, Energy Weapons are one of the most fun to use.

Combining Energy Weapons with power armor in Fallout 76 is an extremely powerful combo. There’s a plethora of these weapons to choose from in the game. So to aid you in getting the best of the best, here’s a list of the five best and most versatile Energy Weapons in Fallout 76.

NOTE: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Best Energy Weapons in Fallout 76

1) Mind Over Matter

The Mind of Matter in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda)

Damage- 13/15/17/20 (Physical, Energy)

13/15/17/20 (Physical, Energy) Ammo- Plasma cartridge

Plasma cartridge Firing Rate- 33

33 Range- 120

120 Accuracy- 144

144 Mod Configuration: Hitman’s - Delivers +25% damage when aiming; Steadfast - When aiming wielder, gets +50% residence; Ghoul Slayer’s - The gun provides +50% Damage when fired at Ghouls.

Mind Over Matter is one of the best Plasma Pistols in the game. With its versatile Mod Configs, you get a wide range of useability. If you are going with a VATS-focused gunner build, Mind Over Matter may not be your best choice, as it works best when used with real-time aim. With a decent firing rate, damage, and accuracy, Mind Over Matter could be your new best buddy on the wasteland.

2) Ultracite Laser Gun

The Ultracite Laser Gun (Image via Bethesda)

Damage- 28/31/34 (Energy)

28/31/34 (Energy) Ammo- Fusion Cell/Ultracite

Fusion Cell/Ultracite Firing Rate- 50

50 Range- 120

120 Accuracy- 72

The most vanilla Laser Pistol in Fallout 76, Ultracite Laser Gun has a very decent damage and good fire rate. It also has a good range and accuracy. Sure you can mod it and customize its stats according to your play styles, but the Ultracite Laser Gun is not a great option for the late-game builds. However, it is excellent in the early game.

3) Plasma Caster

The devastating Plasma Caster (Image via Bethesda)

Damage- 60/68/76 (Physical, Energy)

60/68/76 (Physical, Energy) Ammo- Plasma Cartridge/Ultracite

Plasma Cartridge/Ultracite Firing Rate- 20

20 Range- 120

120 Accuracy- 23

The Plasma Caster is a Gatling gun that uses plasma energy. It costs heavily in terms of ammo. With a decent range, the plasma caster can quickly eliminate a plethora of foes, but you may have to bench it for a while due to a lack of ammo. It can be modded to use the fusion core of your power armor, but in some situations, it can be more expensive to do that than using ammo.

4) Slug Buster

The Slug Buster in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda)

Damage- 13/15/17/20 (Physical, Energy)

13/15/17/20 (Physical, Energy) Ammo- Plasma Cartridge/Ultracite

Plasma Cartridge/Ultracite Firing Rate- 33

33 Range- 120

120 Accuracy- 144

144 Mod configuration- Anti-Armor: the gun ignores 50% of enemy Armor; Lucky: the gun does +50% Critical Damage in VATS; Lightweight: the gun gets -90% Weight as well as -20% AP Cost in VATS.

If you are a rifle build, you can’t ask for a better plasma weapon for your play style. The Slug Buster has excellent stats in its vanilla form and can be improved a lot with proper mods. Its unique traits can be very useful, especially if you are a VATS-focused build. The Gun can be acquired from the “Buried Treasure” quest in the “Wastelanders” update.

5) Enclave Plasma Gun

The Enclave Plasma Gun (Image via Bethesda)

Damage- 24/28/32 (Physical, Energy)

24/28/32 (Physical, Energy) Ammo- Plasma Cartridge/Ultracite

Plasma Cartridge/Ultracite Firing Rate- 33

33 Range- 120

120 Accuracy- 144

The Enclave Plasma Gun is the more polished and stronger version of the original Plasma Gun. It does everything a Plasma Gun does, but much better. With proper mods and upgrades, this can easily be used as an end-game weapon for gunslinger builds, but the only drawback is its rarity.

Getting the Plasma Gun is very tricky, as they are only sold by the MODUS Production terminal, or can be looted from the scorched guards in the Enclave facilities.

