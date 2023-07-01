5 best Focuses in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is liable to surprise both newcomers and veterans alike with the depth of gameplay mechanics and the variety of activities to pursue. You are guaranteed to receive many rewards in the process in the form of armor, helms, gloves, and even some robust weapons. Focus is one such handy weapon that you must not ignore.

Those opting for Sorcerer and Necromancer classes in Diablo 4 can wield a Focus. Despite being an off-hand weapon, it is instrumental in granting a variety of stat boosts to spells, like increasing their damage, casting speed, and other bonuses. When acquired with the right Aspects and Affixes, they can be beneficial in tackling all enemy types.

Which are the five great Focuses in Diablo 4?

1) Qin’s Captivating Eye

Diablo 4 players must try out Qin’s Captivating Eye, which is associated with the Rare category of loot. Apart from cooldown reduction, this Focus can grant a robust damage per hit stat. It can even drop with a stat boost wherein you are offered a significant increase in lucky hit chance.

Furthermore, it also provides a chance to inflict the Slow debuff on foes, and you can take advantage of the increased crowd control duration. Fortunately, you won’t have to depend on random loot drops, as Qin’s Captivating Eye can be obtained by defeating Qiniel.

2) Vajra

Those looking for a powerful Focus can opt for Vajra which is associated with the Lendary rarity. It is a potent off-hand weapon for Sorcerers and Necromancers as it offers significant cooldown reduction. It can drop with a random set of Affixes like resource generation, fortify generation, and more.

You can try imprinting the Aspect of Inner Calm on Vajra with the help of an occultist. This Aspect enables you to deal additional damage if you remain stationary. For every second spent standing still, you can avail a boost to damage. Necromancers can benefit from an Affix wherein they gain additional life for their minions.

3) Enigma Cube

The Enigma Cube is yet another Legendary Focus that you must keep an eye out for. Along with robust damage per hit and cooldown reduction, this Focus can drop with Affixes that lead to increased intelligence, grant some life upon killing foes, boost basic skill attack speed, and many others.

Diablo 4 fans can try out the Blood Bathed Aspect with this Focus, which strengthens the nova effect associated with the Blood Surge skill of the Necromancer. This Aspect is ideal for those who wish to have a robust area-of-effect attack on their side to jive well with any of their Necromancer builds.

4) Dreamcatcher

Although many Diablo 4 players tend to use Staffs and Wands, you must not ignore the Dreamcatcher Focus. It can aid Sorcerers in decimating their foes with Affixes like increased critical strike chance, better resource generation, mana cost reduction, and other potent ones.

Fans of Frost Sorcerer build must consider using the Aspect of Piercing Cold with the Dreamcatcher. It enables the Ice Shards to pierce foes while the damage decreases upon hitting subsequent adversaries. You can effectively tackle swarms of enemies with this Aspect and the Dreamcatcher Focus in your arsenal.

5) Sphere Guardian

Sphere of Guardian is a Rare Focus (Image via Diablo 4)

Sphere Guardian is a Rare Focus, therefore, a bit less powerful than other ones on this list. However, it is ideal for those who are beginning to test this off-hand weapon. Since it is a lower-rarity weapon, it is easier to obtain in the early to mid stages of the game.

It can be beneficial if it drops with Affixes that offer an increased lucky hit chance, provide some amount of life upon killing enemies, increase willpower, or strengthen basic skill damage.

Diablo 4 comprises many other weapons you can try out to match your playstyle. Those looking for some potent weapons for their Sorcerer can peruse this article highlighting the five best wands you can acquire.

