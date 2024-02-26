Best Last Epoch Primalist build: Leveling and Endgame

Last Epoch Primalist builds can vary from having the most damage output to being the tankiest in the game. Nature's warrior is more than just handling a few minions or summoning his totems for healing and DPS. Players can choose between three masteries: Shaman, Beastmaster, and Druid. However, choosing one will lock a few passives of the other.

This article will guide you through one unique Primalist build, falling under the mastery of Shaman. You will find the involvement of Totems, which will heal you and deal damage to the bosses simultaneously. The build is called "Spriggan Shaman Totem," it has been proven to be one of the best builds for beginners in every situation.

A few pros of this build include self-healing and fast monolith clears alongside increased armor and easy resistance capping. A few cons, however, include slow DPS to bosses and slow movement speed.

Disclaimer: Last Epoch allows for a great deal of build variety and encourages creative build. This is not the only 'best' viable build for the current endgame content at patch 1.0. You can use this as a reference and make your alterations as long as you understand how scaling works for your chosen skills.

Leveling for the Last Epoch Primalist build in Last Epoch

To start your journey, pick up the Primalist class and go through the first few objectives of the story. The beauty of the Spriggan Thorn Totem build is that you can start leveling up from very early in the game. Hence, level your character up and start using "Thorn Totem." Here is a list of abilities you should use in the earlier stages for leveling:

Thorn Totem

Eterra's Blessing

Summon Wolf

Fury Leap

You can only specialize in the Thorn Totem skill, as it will be your damaging ability to the endgame.

Early game passive tree for Primalist (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Pick up the Shaman mastery and leave it as it is. Start investing points in Druid until you get the "Spriggan Form" skill. This will be your second ability for specialization. Here is a list of skills you should have after unlocking the Shaman mastery:

Thorn totem

Storm totem

Spriggan form

Eterra's Blessing

Fury Leap

The following is a list of passive skills that you should get in order:

Primalist tree: Natural Attunement>Primal Medicine>Wisdom of the Wild> 2x Ancient Call

Druid Tree: Chitinous Plating> 5x Druidic Prowess

Shaman tree: Shamanic Infusion>Tempest Form> 2x Storm Bringer>Ancestral Speed

These passive and active skills should get you through the campaign. For gears, focus on getting Attunement and Minion damage affixes in armor pieces and weapons. Uniques include Death Rattle Amulet and Legacy of the Quiet Forest belt, both of which have a drop chance in the campaign.

Legacy of the Quiet Forest in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The latter is the mandatory unique piece that will hold your entire build together, as it sustains the Spriggan rage and keeps you in the form permanently.

Endgame guide for the Last Epoch Primalist build

Once you're in the Monolith of Fate, it is time to invest the remaining points into the rest of the passives. The rest of the passives should be as follows:

Shaman tree: 3x Avatar of Thunder>Protective Circle>Rune of Awe

Primalist Tree: Elder Branch>4x Boar Heart>Call of the Pack>Porcine Constitution

Rune of Awe in Shaman tree of Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Your active skill layout should include the following:

Thorn totem

Eterra's Blessing

Spriggan Form

Storm totem

Summon Spriggan

In the Spriggan form, it is important to use the "Spiked Totems" tree to gain the benefits of your Thorn totem in Spriggan's healing totem. The layout of the Spriggan tree should look like the following image:

Spriggan tree layout in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Invest points in the Forested Expanse tree at the top for the Thorn totem, then towards Titan's Bane tree at the bottom. Lastly, make your way to the left towards the Shred Armor tree. Follow the image below for more details.

Thorn totem layout in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Since Storm totems can't be cast in Spriggan form, you must get the Stormcarved Testament Unique Relic from Lagon for a chance to gain Storm totem on casting Spirit Thorns.

Lastly, get Julra's Obsession Unique gauntlet, alongside the Ferebor's Chisel and Ring, for increased crit chance, totem damage, and +2 points to totem skills.

Ferebor set (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The rest of the gear can be Exalted or Rare, with Minion damage, Minion Spell damage, Minion Physical damage, and Totem damage affixes. Idols should have the same.

