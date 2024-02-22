Can you change Mastery in Last Epoch?

Despite Last Epoch being new, many players want to change Mastery. It might be that their class of choice got nerfed, or they got bored and want to do something else. This means they might want to play Necromancer instead of Lich in Acolyte or Paladin instead of Void Knight. It’s not hard to see why you might change your mind somewhere down the road in a game like this.

That said if you want to know if you can change Mastery in Last Epoch, you cannot. This could always change in the future due to developer intervention or some future Cycle of the game. If that’s the case, we’ll come back and update this accordingly.

Is it possible to change Mastery in Last Epoch?

Make the right choice (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Sorry to say, but no, it is not possible to change Mastery in Last Epoch. Once you’ve selected a Mastery on a character in this game, it’s locked in forever. It’s important to do some research first and look at what each archetype does before committing to one. Your only recourse is to do one of two things.

You can stop playing that character and reroll. This is easier and gives you an alternate character to play later. You might want to play something easier, so you go for the easiest, beginner-friendly build in Last Epoch, in terms of a Mastery. If you should change your mind and want to come back to the other class, you’re free to do so without starting over.

Alternatively, you can just delete the character and never play them again. There’s nothing wrong with this option, but I feel like it’s better just to let the unplayed character stick around. You might change your mind or use them for something else as you explore the game.

Even in the beta/early access period, this warning popped up (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Before you pick a Mastery in Last Epoch, the game warns you it’s permanent and cannot be changed. This means it’s an important decision, and you should give it the weight it deserves. Of course, this is just an online game, so you’re free to re-roll and do something else if you decide you don’t like it.

Each class has three Masteries you can choose from, and they all play a bit differently from the baseline class. It doesn’t take much effort to start over and reach Mastery again, but it is important to know that there’s no way to undo it, once you’ve locked your selection in.

One thing you can do is reset your Passive and Active skills. If you’ve picked a Mastery and decide you aren’t keen on it in Last Epoch, perhaps it’s the passives and actives you’ve selected. There could be another way to approach it - another build type - that could give you the satisfaction you’re looking for.

