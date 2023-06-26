5 best looking mounts in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 introduces a vast open world where players can venture through diverse regions. The exploration aspect of Diablo 4 is pivotal as it enables players to acquire many crafting resources, valuable treasures, weapons, gears, and rare items. Although exploration can be conducted on foot, Diablo 4 enhances this experience by providing Mounts to assist players in their quests. These Mounts prove invaluable by saving time and expediting travel to different destinations.

Diablo 4 has various types of Mounts, each with a distinctive appearance. Players can choose the Mounts they prefer for their journey, but unlocking them requires completing side quests, defeating bosses, and additional challenges such as event-based tasks. The game features visually striking Mounts that capture attention and make a significant impact solely through their appearances. This guide provides details on the most visually appealing Mounts in Diablo 4.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Bloody Steed and four other best-looking mounts in Diablo 4

1) Spectral Charger

The Spectral Charger is the most visually captivating among the impressive mounts available. Its light blue hue and powerful shadow-like appearance exude an aura of allure. Riding on the Spectral Charger provides deep satisfaction and enhances the Mount riding experience. However, acquiring this unique Mount is no easy feat. To unlock the Spectral Charger, you must first participate in the Gathering Legion Event, part of the Legion Event series.

This event presents a formidable challenge, requiring you to eliminate hordes of enemies and defeat powerful bosses. The event appears randomly on the map and has a specific countdown before it begins, so be vigilant and join in when it arises. Within the event, you will encounter three bosses, and one of them will drop the Ghastly Reins, also known as the Spectral Charger Mount. Once you have obtained the Mount, it will be automatically stored in the Stable and can be selected by visiting the Stable Master.

2) Primal Instinct

Diablo 4 presents players with exciting opportunities to obtain valuable in-game rewards. In June 2023, Blizzard Entertainment initiated a campaign to distribute rewards such as weapons, armor, and a Primal Instinct Mount to players. These rewards are accessible through Twitch Drops. Blizzard Entertainment has partnered with a selected group of streamers of the Amazon-owned service who have been authorized to distribute these rewards.

The official website of Diablo 4 provides a list of eligible Twitch streamers who can grant these rewards. It's important to note that these Twitch drops have specific start and end times, so time is of the essence if you wish to obtain these. The Primal Instinct Mount reward, in particular, will be available until July 2 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. To get this rare Mount, you can acquire it by gifting two Twitch Subscriptions to any eligible streamer who offers reward drops.

3) Bloody Steed Mount

In Diablo 4, you must overcome complex challenges to earn remarkable rewards. The value of these rewards corresponds to the difficulty level of the challenges you have conquered. By completing boss-killing challenges, you can obtain valuable prizes, and if you manage to defeat even more challenging bosses, the rewards will be even greater.

Likewise, certain Mounts in the game are rare and can only be obtained by defeating higher-level bosses. The Bloody Steed Mount, for instance, is an exceptionally rare Mount that can only be acquired by beating the game's super boss, the Echo of Lilith.

4) Treasure Beast Barding

In Diablo 4, you will encounter World bosses that have the potential to drop valuable rewards. These consist of priceless treasures, resources used for crafting Elixirs, and specific items that can enhance the power of weapons. Additionally, there is a chance to obtain rare cosmetics for Mounts. One particularly rare-looking Mount cosmetic is called the Treasure Beast Barding. This cosmetic transforms the Mount into a Beast adorned with various golden accessories.

To acquire this skin, you must engage in battle against Avarice the Gold Cursed, who spawn randomly in different regions. Therefore, in addition to completing the main campaign quest, it is advised to explore regions such as Fractured Peaks, Kehjistan, and Dry Steppes. Doing so will increase your chances of encountering Avarice the Gold Cursed and obtaining this valuable Mount skin.

5) Executioner's Mount

The Executioner's Mount skin in Diablo 4 can be obtained randomly. Haphazard exploration and participation in spontaneous activities will lead you to treasure chests probably containing the Executioner's Mount skin. Defeating some foes is another way to reward yourself with various mount skins, the dark-colored Executioner's Mount skin being one such, adorned with intricate symbols on its body.

