5 best MMOFPS games for PC and consoles

Only a few games have successfully combined MMO and FPS in their gameplay. Currently, the closest thing we have to MMOFPS is the battle royale genre which includes titles such as Fortnite, PUBG: Battlegrounds, Apex Legends, and Warzone. However, none of these provide the persistent open-world feature MMO offers where you can interact with thousands of players.

With the popularity of MMO and FPS as different genres, the potential of MMOFPS is largely uncharted. Developers may find the genre too risky to tap into, but players have patiently awaited games akin to Planetside. However, a few games of this genre can be played on PC and console.

Destiny 2 and four MMOFPS games for PC and Consoles

1) Planetside 2

Planetside 2 is a classic MMOFPS game that defined the genre. Released in 2012 as a successor of the original Planetside game, it is a first-person shooter set in an open world capable of handling 2,000 players on a single map. It also touches upon the RPG genre with its three available factions.

In the game, players can access unique weapons, attachments, and abilities depending on the faction. It's a fast-paced, action-packed entry with massive and intense battles. Its combat diversity makes each encounter different from the last.

It is currently available on PC and PlayStation.

2) Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is Bungie's take on the shooter genre. The game boasts a massive playerbase and is currently one of the most popular MMORPG FPS titles. It features three main classes that expand further to 12 unique sub-classes, allowing players to customize their gameplay and storyline.

The game's open world offers a variety of challenges and experiences to explore. With its continuous improvement in terms of design and content, the title is a solid pick for the MMOFPS genre.

3) Enlisted

Enlisted is a massive World War II warfare simulation released in 2021. Players get a glimpse of the intensity of the war as they play the role of a soldier. It features large-scale PvP battles and squad-based gameplay.

Aside from its epic battles, the game features epic campaigns, control vehicles including cars, tanks, and fighter planes, and historically-accurate weapons players can trade with others.

Enlisted is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

4) Robocraft

In Robocraft, players create voxel robots to use in violent online combat. To battle in team-based matches, equip your vehicle with various cannons, wings, jets, and wheels. Released in 2017, Robocraft is a free-to-play game and is Freejam Games' creative take on the MMOFPS genre.

The game features a diverse selection of robot parts that players can use to build an advantage against their opponents. They can alter several weapon classes to suit their playstyle or test them to set their preference. The extensive customization and intense battles it provides enhance the player's overall gaming experience.

Still in the works, Robocraft 2 is expected to launch in 2023 and will arrive on PC and Xbox.

5) War Thunder

War Thunder is a beautiful game both in terms of gameplay and graphics. It features stunning scenery you can enjoy when soaring over the mountains or riding a plane. Its massive world alone is enough for players to get hooked on this game.

It also features one of the best and most intense air combat systems. While the tank combat system is great, its air combat mechanics are much more fast-paced and action-packed. War Thunder also provides unique gameplay with its different game types.

This title is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

