Best Rogue Leveling build in Last Epoch Season 2

Rogues are the quickest class in Last Epoch, with even more firepower in Season 2. This class has been the one to top the DPS charts ever since game's launch, helping players win Day 1 races, one-shot pinnacle bosses, and more. The leveling is no different, where anyone can steamroll through the campaign, given they are equipped with the correct items and skills.

This article guides you through the leveling process using a Rogue.

Disclaimer: This article does not list Rogue's endgame gear.

Best skills to level Rogue in Last Epoch Season 2

As mentioned, Rogues excel at dealing massive bursts of damage to enemies. The term "best defence is the offence" suits the Rogue perfectly, as quickly shutting down everything in sight is the main source of survivability in both the early and endgame.

Puncture skill tree (Image via EHG)

The starting skill for Rogue leveling should be Flurry for damage and Shift for movement. At Level 4, equip Acid Flask for your primary damage skill. At Level 5, replace Acid Flask with Puncture, and specialize Shift at Level 8. Later, specialize the Falconry skill after the Falconer mastery for clearing speed.

Decoy can be used to lure away enemies when you get overwhelmed.

Umbral Blades tree (Image via EHG)

Lastly, by the end of the campaign, we will specialize in Aerial Assault, Dive Bomb, Smoke Bomb, Falconry, and Umbral Blades. Replace Shift with Aerial Assault, and Decoy with Dive Bomb. Here is an overview of the skills:

(Start) Puncture: Perforate, Press the Attack, Bloodthrust.

Perforate, Press the Attack, Bloodthrust. Shift: Velocity, Buff Duration.

Velocity, Buff Duration. (By the end of the campaign) Dive Bomb: Cloud Gatherer, Featherfall, Talon Blades, Flesh Tearing Talons, Rapid Pursuit.

Cloud Gatherer, Featherfall, Talon Blades, Flesh Tearing Talons, Rapid Pursuit. Umbral Blades: Cacophony of Steel, Loathing, Umbral Remnant, Explosive Blades, Subzero Intrusion.

Cacophony of Steel, Loathing, Umbral Remnant, Explosive Blades, Subzero Intrusion. Falconry: Falconer's Journey, Falcon Screech, Hunter Spoils, Marking Strikes, Wake of Wings.

Falconer's Journey, Falcon Screech, Hunter Spoils, Marking Strikes, Wake of Wings. Smoke Bomb: Umbral Assault, Cleansing Steam, Lingering Fumes

Umbral Assault, Cleansing Steam, Lingering Fumes Aerial Assault: Plumed Daggers, Falcon's Havoc, Skyward Swoop, Twilight Strike.

Last Epoch Season 2 Rogue gearing guide: Notable affixes to prioritize

Dagger for Rogue (Image via EHG)

Since this is a leveling guide, we won't showcase any unique items.

Start: Any two-handed melee weapon with "chance to bleed."

Silver ring for movement speed.

for movement speed. Venom Phial Relic for more damage.

for more damage. Middle of the campaign: Look for Health and physical resistance in items.

We're going for dual-wielding, so use two daggers in the two weapon slots. Kris is a decent option with affixes such as Physical damage, critical multipliers, and shred armor on hit.

in the two weapon slots. is a decent option with affixes such as and By the end of the campaign, replace one Kris with a Doom Star Mace for its damage implicit.

for its damage implicit. Exile Hat's implicit will boost your Umbral Blades damage.

implicit will boost your Umbral Blades damage. For resistances, go for Bone Amulet, Crusader Gloves, Gold Ring, Ivory Ring, and Spidersilk Sash.

What's the best leveling mastery for Rogue in Last Epoch Season 2?

Falconry Mastery tree (Image via EHG)

Every mastery can be useful in Last Epoch. However, to follow along with the skills mentioned above, you must specialize in Falconer mastery. Regarding passives, start with Wilderness Scout and Raptor's Wings, followed by Peltast and Fencing Grace. Then end with Avian Hurl, Intuitive Connection, and Needle-Like Precision.

Best passive progression for leveling Rogue in Last Epoch Season 2

Rogue passive tree (Image via EHG)

For Rogue leveling, start with Swift Assassin, followed by Twin Blades, Agility, and Sapping Strikes.

Some endgame Rogue builds you can pivot into for Last Epoch Season 2

From this leveling build, keep using Umbral Blades as your main source of damage with T7 damage affixes. Razorfall boots are a decent unique for endgame. You can also specialize in Marksman for a Heartseeker build, or a Bladedancer for Shadow Cascade.

