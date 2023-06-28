5 best staves in Diablo 4

Weapons are vital in Diablo 4 for destroying your enemies. Most weapon types can only be used by specific classes, which contributes to how unique each one is. Some weapon types are shared between classes, but the most powerful and unique ones are usually only reserved for a certain selection. One such example of a weapon type shared between classes is staves.

These weapons can be used by both the Druid and the Sorcerer, but the Unique variants of staves in Diablo 4 are reserved for the latter class.

Staff of Elemental Command, Lam Esen, and more of the best staves in Diablo 4

A staff may not be as popular as a sword or a dagger, and they aren't nearly as cool as scythes. Despite that, they are instrumental and serve their purpose as a weapon very well. Here are the best staves you can find and use in Diablo 4.

1) Staff of Elemental Command

The Staff of Elemental Command is a Rare weapon exclusive to the Druid. To find this staff, you must look for and defeat Corlin Hulle in battle. He is located in the Fractured Peaks region. He is stronger than regular enemies, so be ready for a potentially tough fight.

Once you defeat him, he will drop this staff. When equipped, it has a decent damage output and can be useful early in the game, especially because it provides you with Fire, Lightning, and Cold Damage. The Elemental Damage that this weapon provides makes fighting Corlin Hulle worth it.

2) Thunderspire

One of the key features of the Druid in Diablo 4 is their ability to shapeshift into a Werebear or a Werewolf. Hence, finding items that provide boosts and bonuses when shapeshifting is really helpful. The Thunderspire is a legendary staff that fits the bill for the Druid.

With this Legendary Staff equipped, your attack speed and damage to vulnerable enemies are boosted. Still, its best bonus is the lightning damage inflicted on your enemies every time you use a shapeshifting ability.

3) Staff of Fractured Flames

Another selection exclusive to the Sorcerer or the Sorceress is the Staff of Fractured Flames. You will have to rely on chance to find this Legendary weapon. Due to its random appearance, you may not have an easy time looking for it.

This staff provides increased attack speed and a small chance to stun with each hit. However, its best bonus is tied to the Fireball skill. Whenever you cast it, three smaller fireballs are created, damaging enemies.

4) Staff of Endless Rage

The Staff of Endless Rage is a Unique weapon only the Sorcerer can equip in Diablo 4. Being a Unique item, it can only be found randomly as loot by slaying enemies or opening chests scattered across Sanctuary. This staff has several Affixes and a Unique Effect, making it one of the best in the game.

The Unique Effect of this staff causes every third Fireball to launch two additional projectiles. The Affixes boost the damage dealt to crowd-controlled enemies, the power of your Core Skills, a Lucky Hit effect that can slow enemies, and your Fireball skill's attack speed and rank.

Since this is a Unique Item, it will only start appearing once you reach World Tier 3.

5) Staff of Lam Esen

The Staff of Lam Esen is another Unique weapon only the Sorcerer can use. Like the Staff of Endless Rage, it can only be found randomly once you hit World Tier 3 in Diablo 4.

Its Unique effect causes your Charged Bolts skill to pierce enemies at the cost of less damage. This might seem like a downside, but this weapon's Affixes make it incredibly powerful. It boosts the damage inflicted on crowd-controlled and injured enemies, gives you mana for every kill, and lets you deal extra lightning damage.

If you want increased odds of picking up Unique items in Diablo 4, you may advance the difficulty to World Tier 4. This will increase the odds of finding better loot at the cost of making the game more difficult.

