5 best Warframe Aya farm locations

Aya is one of Warframe's in-game currencies. It is specifically used for purchasing Relics. Void Relics are objects that can be opened to acquire Prime parts and Forma Blueprints, which are necessary if you want to progress in the game. Once you racked up enough of this currency, you can head over to Maroo's Bazaar on Mars to check Varzia's offerings.

Currently, there are three ways to obtain Aya in Warframe. You can open relic packs, complete Void missions, or clear Cetus, Necralisk, Fortuna, Zariman, and Chrysalith Bounties.

If you are looking to get your hands on a specific Relic, here are the best Aya farming spots to consider.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Cetus and four other great Aya farm locations in Warframe

1) Ukko

Ukko is a Tier 3 Capture mission in The Void. It has consistently been one of the best Aya farming spots in Warframe. Void missions are generally your go-to sources of this resource because they mainly drop nothing but Void Relics.

Clearing Ukko specifically has a 6.77% Aya drop rate, but with its very short clearing time, you should be able to rack up as much as you want. With great build, you can complete your Capture runs in less than a minute. It's a great farming spot for solo players who do not fancy open-world farming.

2) Mithra

A Tier 4 Void Interception mission, Mithra has the highest Aya drop rate among all Void missions. It boasts a 9.09% drop rate on Rotation A, 12.5% on Rotation B, and a 22.11% drop chance on Rotation C.

However, Mithra is an Endurance mission, so expect longer match times compared to Ukko. On average, it could take three to five minutes of game time (three to five times longer than Ukko).

3) Tier 5 Fortuna Bounties

Fortuna Bounties are an excellent source of Aya if and only if you run them on Tier 5. Its lower tiers have bad drop rates. A perfect run provides you with a second opportunity to get this resource. However, if you are a beginner, this run may be a little bit complex, so consider other farming options while you get used to the game.

Although Tier 5 bounties have twice the drop possibility, Tier 3 runs are marginally shorter than T5 runs. Try out this farm if you have an Archwing or a quick Warframe like Volt.

4) Tier 5 Cetus Bounties

While the first stage of Cetus Bounties no longer rewards players with Aya, the later phases have an uncommon chance (33.04% to 38.76%) of dropping the resource. It's also relatively easier to complete compared to Deimos and Fortuna, so you can get past the first stage in no time to claim these rewards.

When farming in Cetus, it would be extremely advantageous to use specific Warframes. Mesa is a great DPS that can quickly clear kill missions, while Wisp can speed up NPC-related tasks.

One key advantage of farming in Cetus is that it also drops Focus Lenses, which are often sought in large quantities. This is a special type of item that can convert a percentage of your gear Affinity to Focus points.

5) Tier 5 Deimos Bounties

Tier 5 Deimos Bounties are recommended if you want to gain Aya without much effort. They are fairly easy to complete, and the objectives are straightforward. With this farm, you'll also be accumulating a significant amount of Endo and Entrati reputation, which is ideal if you want to access the Helminth system.

Deimos has an above-average raw currency per hour and requires very little effort on your part. You can multitask or casually complete this farm because the majority of these bounties don't demand much effort from an experienced player. It's also a recommended farming method for beginners.

There are also bonus tasks that you can complete to increase your chances of obtaining the currency. Bring a Warframe with Banish if you're having trouble finishing the extra task with Garv and his Grineer crew. Since Banished Grinner cannot kill the Infested, you'll be over the bonus objective in a breeze.