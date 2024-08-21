Best weapons to farm in Destiny 2 Solstice 2024 (best to worst)

The weapons from Destiny 2 Solstice are time-limited and exclusive. No one can farm them once the event goes away with a weekly reset. This makes the associated rewards more important, as some of them currently offer a lot of powerful perk combinations at the cost of minimal farming and a bit of luck.

The 2024 version of Solstice is live for six more days at the time of writing, giving players one more weekend before its content goes away. With dedicated farms and smooth runs, it only takes a day to gather all the weapons with the best perks.

This article lists the best gear pieces you should prioritize while running the Solstice event.

Best Solstice weapons to farm in Destiny 2 (ranked)

This list ranks the Destiny 2 Solstice weapons from best to worst. You can start farming them and prioritizing accordingly.

1) Crowning Duologue

Crowning Duologue Rocket Launcher in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The Strand Precision Framed Rocket Launcher has been re-issued with new perks in Destiny 2 The Final Shape year. This has been done to update the weapon alongside the sandbox, making it one of the most potent gear pieces in the current episode.

Crowning Duologue can be rolled with Reconstruction, alongside Bait and Switch. This specific perk combination is considered the best against endgame bosses and elites.

Crowning Duologue also grants the option to roll the Auto-loading Holster in the third column, which can act as a great utility for Bait and Switch perk in the fourth column.

2) Fortunate Star

Fortunate Star Bow in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The newest entry in Solstice 2024, the Lightweight Framed Bow can be a great addition to the loadout for both PvE and PvP. However, this only means that a player must spend more time getting two versions of the weapon.

For PvE, you should be looking for Repulsor Brace and Destabilizing Rounds to clear out rooms full of minor mobs. Precision Instrument and Enlightened Action are recommended against stronger enemies.

For PvP, having Hip-fire Grip and Archer's Gambit on this weapon means having a mini aim hack due to the synergy and QoL both perks bring to the user simultaneously. Fortunate Star is a great weapon to have even if you are not a fan of the weapon type. Maybe it is also a sign for you to lean towards using Bows in your loadouts.

3) Compass Rose

Compass Rose Shotgun in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Compass Rose is a textbook example of how a Precision Framed Shotgun should be. It comes with all the perks necessary for melee Titans to one-shot bosses and for other classes to synergize with their Solar builds against hoards of enemies.

Compass Rose is a Precision-only Framed weapon, which is not to be confused with Slug archetypes. Hence, players do not need to aim at a Guardian head inside PvP to one-shot kill them.

Some recommended perks in PvE for melee builds include Grave Robber and One-Two Punch, alongside Slideshot and Incandescent for something more subclass-focused.

For PvP, go for Slickdraw and Opening Shot.

4) Something New

Something New in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

While Something New isn't the most popular weapon from Solstice, it can still get the job done in most scenarios. Having the Headstone perk is more than enough for some Stasis Hand Cannons, so Something New checks out in that regard.

However, being an Aggressive Framed weapon, many of you will want to use it against Guardians more than AI enemies. Hence, perks such as Rapid Hit in the third column, alongside Explosive Payload or Kill Clip in the fourth column are recommended.

