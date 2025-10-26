Blue Protocol Adept's Trial event guide

The Adept's Trial is a rogue-like event in Blue Protocol Star Resonance that is your shortcut to getting a Legendary weapon. Participating in the event grants a limited-time event currency, which you can exchange for various rewards. One of the highlights is the Level 40 Legendary gear select box, which also contains a weapon.

If you’re playing Blue Protocol since launch, you know how hard it is to get a Legendary weapon. While the event or something similar may return in the future, it’s best to grab everything, and this guide will help you teach all about Adept's Trial event and its mechanics.

Complete event guide for Adept's Trial in Blue Protocol

Talk to Hughie to start Adept's Trial in Blue Protocol (Image via A Plus)

The Adept's Trial is a limited-time event available in the Arena Town area of Asterleeds. Outside the halls, you’ll find the Training Guide, Hughie, who’ll help you match with other players for the event. If you don’t want to play with randoms, go with a premade team before talking to Hughie.

Hughie will send you and others into the preparation room. In there, you’ll find a variety of skills and buffs in a circle, along with two NPCs named Attribute Quartermaster and Skill Quartermaster. After selecting the buffs, head to the blue circle in the middle of the two NPCs to enter the Trial.

Defeat enemies in the Arena to level up and gain rewards (Image via A Plus)

In Adept's Trial, you’ll face enemies across 15 rounds of one minute each. While fighting, each monster you slay grants Arena EXP. Collecting enough will level up the Arena and grant Training Coins, which you can spend on purchasing various buffs inside the preparation room.

Preparation room for the Adept's Trial (Image via A Plus)

Once a round is complete, you’ll teleport back to the preparation room. There, you can spend the coins or start another round. At rounds five, ten, and fifteen, you’ll encounter a boss that you have to defeat within the same one-minute time limit. Successfully defeating the boss will continue the Trial, while failing to do so will end the run.

Adept's Trial event buffs

Buffs will appear on the left side of the prep room (Image via A Plus)

The list of all the buffs you can get is a large one, but the preparation room isn’t big enough to house them all at once. It’s where the rogue-like element of the event comes in. Each time you return to the room, there will be three random buffs, each costing five Training Coins.

With enough coins in the bank, you can get all three at once, but there’s a catch. A few of the buffs provide significantly better effects than regular buffs at the added cost of a downside. Here’s a list of all the buffs in Adept's Trial event:

Buffs Effects Wheel of Fate For 10 seconds, your Luck increases by 100%. Afterward, your Luck reduces by 50% for 10 seconds. These two effects cycle indefinitely. Seismic Strike Every 3 seconds, inflict AoE Damage equal to 2.5% of your total Max HP. Sanctuary Aura Every 10 seconds, grant teammates within 10 meters of you a shield equal to 20% of their Max HP. Spatial Forcefield Landing a Lucky Hit triggers a Spatial Forcefield that stays on the field for 8 seconds. This has a 15 second cooldown to trigger again. Additionally, enemies within the field can't move and receive a 10% Vulnerability debuff. Sacred Flame Strike When healing a teammate, you inflict damage to enemies around them equal to 200% of your healing potency. Providence's Verdict Landing a Lucky Hit instantly kills common enemies. Nature's Grace Healing skills gain 25% potency after not taking damage for 10 seconds. This effect is lost upon receiving damage. Killing Intent Gain 15% ATK/MATK after not taking damage for 10 seconds. This effect is lost upon receiving damage. Hourglass of Time Special Attack Skills reduce your remaining Expertise Skill Cooldowns by 0.5 seconds. Glacial Advance Slow nearby enemies by 60%. Giant's Grasp Gain ATK/MATK equal to 0.3% of your Max HP. Giant's Armor Landing a Lucky Hit grants you a shield equal to 10% of your Max HP. This effect can't stack above 10%. Fireball Explosion Landing a Lucky Hit triggers a Fireball Explosion that deals damage equal to 45% of your ATK/MATK. This effect can only trigger once per second. Enfeeblement Aura Apply a 10% Vulnerability debuff to enemies within 10 meters of you. Energy Orb Teammates within 10 meters of you gain 100% class resource regeneration. Divine Escape For 3 seconds, gain the Invincibility and Acceleration buff. This triggers every 20 seconds. Destiny Expert Increase your Luck by 30% of your current Mastery. Death's Decree Gain 1 stack of Reaper's Sigil after landing a Crit. Upon reaching 20 stacks, your Crit DMG increases by 20% for 5 seconds. Cycle Acceleration Killing an enemy reduces your remaining Expertise Skill Cooldowns by 10%. Crit Expert Increase your Crit by 30% of your current Mastery. Chain Lightning Landing a Lucky Hit triggers a Lightning Chain that deals damage equal to 1% of your Max HP. This effect can only trigger once per second. Brambleblood Armor When taking damage, deal AoE Damage equal to 0.4% of your Max HP. Bloodwrath Conversion Gain 1% ATK/MATK equal to every 3% HP you're missing. Blood Surge Landing a Lucky Hit triggers a Fireball Explosion that deals damage equal to 3% of your lost HP. This effect doesn't have a cooldown. Blade Storm Landing a Lucky Hit triggers Blade Storm, dealing damage equal to 45% of your ATK/MATK. This effect can only trigger once per second. Stormclouds Gather Landing a Lucky Hit triggers a Lightning Strike that deals damage equal to 45% of your ATK/MATK. This effect can only trigger once per second. Survival Expert Increase your Max HP by 200% of your current Mastery. Swift Expert Increase your Haste by 30% of your current Mastery. Tide-Turner's Resolve Convert 10% of damage dealt into a shield when you're below 30% HP. Titan Evolution Enemies that die within 10 meters of you increase your Max HP by 0.1%. Ultimate Charge Reduce your Ultimate Cooldown by 1% per 100 Haste, with a cap of 25%. Unlimited Power Killing an enemy increases your Crit DMG by 10% for 5 seconds. This can stack up to 30%. Weapon Expert Increase your ATK/MATK by 3% of your current Mastery. Wings of Freedom Gain 40% Movement Speed after not taking damage for 10 seconds. This effect is lost upon receiving damage. Wrath of the Thunder God Your skills deal 80% Crit DMG to enemies above 80% HP. Blood Pact Increases your ATK/MATK by 50%, but each skill consumes 2.5% HP. Additionally, you can't receive healing if you're at 1 HP left. Bond of Shard Strength Reduces your ATK/MATK by 50%, but grants the closest party member a 20% ATK/MATK buff when they're within 10 meters of you. Engine Overload Increases your Haste by 40%, but you lose 5% HP per second while moving in combat. Godslaying Moment For the first 40 seconds of the round, your Crit Damage increases by 100%. For the last 20 seconds, your Max HP reduces by 30%. Pact of the Undying Each curse you equip increases your Max HP by 25%. Throne of Domination Grants permanent Super Armor but reduces your movement speed by 40%. Additionally, you apply Taunt to nearby enemies every 10 seconds.

Adept's Trial event skills

Skills will appear on the right side of the prep room (Image via A Plus)

Apart from the buffs, you can also pick up skills within the Trial. They are abilities that deal a large amount of damage, but they also go into cooldown after each use. You can upgrade or swap them after each level. Here’s a list of all the buffs in Adept's Trial event:

Skill Effect Drone Gunner Summon a turret that attacks enemies. Gravitational Black Hole Summon a black hole to pull, slow, and inflict damage to enemies. I Am Legend Applies a buff to yourself. For the duration, you're immune to all damage, and your ATK/MATK and Movement Speed increases. Doom Meteor Summon a meteor that deals damage equal to a percentage of HP lost plus Max HP. Bouncing Soul Bullet Fire soul flames that ricochet between enemies, dealing increasing damage with each ricochet. Exploit Weakness Increases ATK/MATK for your next skill. Invincible Slash Perform consecutive slashes while being immune to damage during the skill duration. Thunder Sphere Tethering Summon a Thunder Sphere that expands as it travels. Explodes and causes damage equal to its size. Orbiting Fireball Summon Orbiting Fireballs that deal damage per second equal to a percentage of your Shield value plus an additional percentage of your Max HP. Spinning Blade Throw a flying axe that bounces off walls while in the air. Trichroma Halo Fire a light halo that deals damage equal to a percentage of the total value of some of your advanced attributes (Haste, Crit, Luck, Mastery).

Adept's Trial Quartermasters

Quartermasters can upgrade your Skills and Attributes (Image via A Plus)

Apart from the buffs and skills, you also have two Quartermasters within the preparation room. The Attribute Quartermaster will improve your character’s attributes in Exchange for two Training Coins, while the Skill Quartermaster will improve the Trial Skills you are using.

All Adept's Trial rewards in Blue Protocol

Use the Adept's Badges in the Seabreeze Store (Image via A Plus)

Defeating enemies during the Adept's Trial will reward you with Adept's Badges, Luno, Alloy Shards, and Level 40 Epic gear. You can use Adept's Badges to purchase the Legendary Gear Select Box for a weapon.

Here’s everything you can purchase using Adept's Badges:

Level 40 Legendary Gear Select Box - 1,000 Adept's Badges each

Runic Alloy Shard - 30 Adept's Badges each

Dragon Shackels (title) - 1,000 Adept's Badges

The event rewards are available in the Seabreeze Store. To get the maximum amount of Adept's Badges, you’ll need to complete the entire Trial. However, if you don’t have maxed-out gear, it’s fine to complete the Trial as far as you can.

