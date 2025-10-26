Shared storage is a nifty little system in Blue Protocol Star Resonance that allows you to transfer items between your friends or even your own alternate account. If you’re planning to create a new account, granting them access to useful items early will help you progress much faster. With friends, it’s a great way to share resources, as you can both focus on different Life Skills.

Regardless of who you’re sharing your items with, there are a few requirements and restrictions. This guide will explore everything you need to know about shared storage in Blue Protocol.

How to access shared storage in Blue Protocol?

You can transfer a variety of items into the storage (Image via A Plus)

To access the shared storage, go to your Homestead and speak to the NPC named Sophia. Interact with the ‘Homestead Warehouse’ option to open the shared storage. In there, you can transfer items to the Warehouse, which others can access by interacting with the same NPC.

Here are all the items you can put in the shared storage:

Crafting materials

Ocean trash or fish

Life Skill materials (without Focus)

Toys and dyes

Cooked food and Alchemy items that you crafted

Open the Homestead section to add others as roommates (Image via A Plus)

To use shared storage, you and the other account need to be at least Adventurer Level 40 and have access to the Homestead. Additionally, you’ll also need to reach Level 2 in the Friendship section to invite another player to move into the Homestead.

After meeting the conditions, select the Homestead section from the ‘ESC’ menu and go to the ‘Roommates’ section in the bottom left of the screen. Click on it to open a new members section showcasing everyone in the Homestead. You can invite up to four people.

You can invite players who meet the Homestead condition (Image via A Plus)

The default screen will showcase the Settings, your character, and the ‘Shared Homestead’ section, which lists your friends and their friendship status. You can only invite those who meet the conditions. This means you’ll need to progress through the alt account before joining the Homestead.

To increase the Friendship Level, simply complete activities in co-op with the friend or alt account you want to invite. Note that there is also a limit on the number of items you can store in the Warehouse. While it likely won’t fill up that fast, the game also provides additional storage for monthly pass holders.

A good way to gain extra resources from Life Skills if you don't have in-game friends is to add an alt character as your Roommate. Use the character to farm different resources and transfer them to the shared storage for the main character.

