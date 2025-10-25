Blue Protocol: Unstable Space explained

The Unstable Space is a special dungeon in Blue Protocol Star Resonance for beginners. It’s an easy way to get your hands on a limited number of items, including gear, to kickstart the first few levels of the game. You can do it with other players or solo for a chance to get Epic gear and upgrade materials to become strong enough to start doing Chaotic Realms.
This guide will show you where to find and access the Unstable Space in Blue Protocol to stock up on some useful items like Reforge Stones, Alloy Shards, and Starforge Crystals.
All you need to know about Unstable Space in Blue Protocol Star Resonance
Unstable Space allows you to challenge dungeon bosses as they were during the campaign. They are easy to defeat, giving you a chance to understand the gameplay mechanics. It allows you to be ready by the time you face the real challenge in the Chaotic Realm.
The Unstable Space is at the same location as all other dungeons, the Unit X Research Facility. Instead of heading to the altars on the top, look around for small doors in the lower side of the facility for a new entrance. It will show an image of the current dungeon, which you can enter either solo or match with other players.
A random dungeon boss is featured in the Unstable Space each day for you to defeat and claim rewards. While you can run the dungeon any number of times, the daily reward has a limit of two, likely to prevent players from abusing an easy way to get Level 40 gear from the get-go.
Here are all the possible rewards you can get from Unstable Space in Blue Protocol:
- Luno
- Honor Coin
- Alloy Shard
- Reforge Stone
- Buri Mech Shard
- Epic gear (Level 40)
- Rare gear
- Starforge Crystal
- Team Rewards
Note that while useful, you don’t need to do Unstable Space to get strong enough for stat doing Chaotic Realm. Simile following the story and directly purchasing gear from the vendor is the best way to improve your Ability Score.
