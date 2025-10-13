Blue Protocol Star Resonance: How do Friendship Points work?

Friendship Points are one of the many currencies in Blue Protocol Star Resonance. You can exchange them for various cosmetics, dyes, emotes, and upgrade materials within the Colorful Store. As the name suggests, it is related to activities that you complete with friends or other players. It is a good alternative for getting free items, but there’s a weekly limit of 2,000 points.

Ad

There are two main ways you can get Friendship Points in Blue Protocol Star Resonance. Here’s everything you need to know about them.

How to get Friendship Points in Blue Protocol Star Resonance?

As mentioned, there are two main activities you’ll be doing to reach the weekly Friendship Points limit. These are dungeons and Leisure activities.

Dungeons

Dungeons are called Chaotic Realms in BPSR (Image via A Plus)

Running dungeons isn’t just for farming good gear, but they are also a steady source of getting Friendship Points. You can repeat the dungeon back-to-back for more points, and the difficulty, for now, does not seem to affect the amount.

Ad

Trending

While it’s not mentioned in the reward section, completing a run will reward you with 50 Friendship Points. The easiest dungeon is Goblin Lair (Normal), which you can complete solo within minutes, making it a good place to farm the points. You can farm a total of 1000 points this way.

Leisure activities

Take part in Leisure activities for more Friendship points (Image via A Plus)

There are many Leisure activities taking place throughout Asterleeds. These are Patrols, Dance, and Street Theater. To join one, head to the area where it’s taking place. You’ll receive rewards at regular intervals until the activity ends, but Friendship Points are only awarded for the first one.

Ad

These are limited-time activities that only happen during a specific time. You can find when a new activity is about to start throughout the Features page. Press the shortcut key ‘K’ on the keyboard to open the page, or press ‘ESC’ and find it on the side menu.

Apart from these two, there’s also a Friendship page that you can progress by completing activities with friends, while in the same group. Points from these are a one-time reward and don’t count towards the weekly limit.

Ad

Also Read: Blue Protocol Star Resonance Day 5 checklist guide

Here’s everything you can get from the Friendship Points in Blue Protocol Star Resonance:

Item Category Rose Orb (Bound) Weekly Currency Homestead Coin Pouch Weekly Currency Dye Pack Weekly Materials Spray Pack Weekly Materials Mixing Agent Weekly Materials Anchor Beacon Limited Namecard Pink Bubble Limited Namecard Photon Matrix Limited Namecard Afternoon Tea Party Set Limited Cosmetic Spring Invitation Set Limited Cosmetic Dark Star Hairpin Limited Cosmetic Cat Paw Hairpin Limited Cosmetic Braided Bucket Hat Limited Cosmetic Paper Bag Limited Cosmetic Emotes x33 Limited Emotes

Ad

If you want to pick up cosmetics, the first things you’ll want to get are Rose Orbs to use in the Fashion Store, along with the limited cosmetics. Collecting all emotes can take a lot of time, so only get what you like if you have spare Friendship Points.

Another item to look out for is the Homestead Coin Pouch. If you like to customize your virtual home, it’s the next best thing to get. With a limit of 10 pouches, each containing 2,000 coins, you can get a lot of items. Materials are situational, but they reset weekly, so pick them up when you need them.

Ad

Check out other related guides and features:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More