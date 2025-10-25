Blue Protocol: Best Stormblade build and gameplay guide

Stormblade is a beginner-friendly damage class in Blue Protocol Star Resonance featuring flashy combat mechanics. Being a DPS means your skills also specialize in breaking enemy Resilience. It helps your team to launch an all-out attack for a few seconds without worrying about enemy attack for the next few seconds. However, the primary way of dealing damage for this class is melee. It means you’ll always be in the AoE of enemy attacks.

While you do have a panic invincibility button, it's not as consistent as having a proper defense, like a Support or Tank. Other than that, Stormblade is one of the most fun and strong classes you’ll play in Blue Protocol.

Note: This is a starter build for Stormblade

Stormblade Best Talents and Skills

Stormblade is the Grim Reaper of Blue Protocol Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

To progress through the tree, you'll need Talent Points, which are earned by progressing through the game and completing tasks. Picking up useful nodes first will improve DPS required for the early content and beyond.

Here are the primary Talents you should focus on while upgrading Stormblade:

Blade Intent: Allow your Expertise skill to regen energy for Blade Intent.

Allow your Expertise skill to regen energy for Blade Intent. Iai Thunder Dance: Allows you to deal more damage while using Iaido Slash if you have three or more Thunder Sigils

Allows you to deal more damage while using Iaido Slash if you have three or more Thunder Sigils Agility Conversion: Grants one ATK for every eight Agility you stack on your character.

Grants one ATK for every eight Agility you stack on your character. Overdrive Refinement: Grants a direct 30% cooldown to the Overdrive skill.

Grants a direct 30% cooldown to the Overdrive skill. Thunder Sigil Charms: Increases the max number of Thunder Sigil by one.

Increases the max number of Thunder Sigil by one. Swift: Improving Haste also improves Attack Speed.

Improving Haste also improves Attack Speed. Keen Strike: Basic Attacks have a 10% chance to deal Piercing damage.

Keen Enhancement: Improves the chance to Trigger Piercing Slash by 10%.

Piercing Slash deals 100% of the attack damage and grants 2 Thunder Sigils on casting Overdrive.

Here is the skill setup for Stormblade:

Default skills

Judgement Cut

Iaido Slash

Oblivion Combo

Expertise skills

Overdrive

Flash Strike

Raijin Dash

Volt Surge

How the Stormblade build works in Blue Protocol

Managing resources can be challenging for Stormblade (Image via A Plus)

Stormblade makes use of Blade Intent and Thunder Sigil to deal increased damage from attack skills. Blade Intent increases cast speed significantly, allowing you to hit a reposition quickly, while Thunder Sigil improves the damage.

Volt Surge and Overdrive are primary ways to generate Thunder Sigils, which you can use on Iaido Slash, Flash Strike, and Raijin Dash. Each Thunder Sigil grants a 25% damage increase, so the ability using all six sigils can get up to a 150% damage buff.

As for Blade Intent, it generates passively at the rate of two per second. Once the bar is full, activate Volt Surge to add more lightning damage and generate Thunder Sigils quickly by using Overdrive. Once both resource bars are full, you can unleash Iaido Slash on enemies at full power.

Unless you're going full Iaido spec for the endgame, Blade Intent remains a QoL, and you don't need to wait for the bar to refill. Using the skills with only Thunder Sigils will deal the same amount of damage.

Ideal gear stats for a Stormblade in Blue Protocol

Improve the recommended stats for Stormblade (Image via A Plus)

The recommended stats to further improve the Stormblade’s performance are Agility, Crit, and Mastery. However, you need to focus mainly on the first two. With the Talent nodes we are investing in, stacking Agility will improve attack speed. As for Crit, it’s the staple for any damage-based build to get more powerful.

Here are the stats you need to focus on:

Agility

Crit

Mastery

Haste

Versatility

In addition to these substats, you’ll also want to look for Legendary gear with permanent affixes. Melee damage and DMG bonus Vs the bosses are the two best ones to get. Additionally, Attack Speed and Agility are also good options.

Best Battle Imagines for a Stormblade in Blue Protocol

Muku Chief is good for any Crit-based character (Image via A Plus)

Here are the best Battle Imagines you can equip on your Beat Performer:

Muku Chief

The best in slot Battle Imagine for Stormblade in Blue Protocol is the Muku Chief. Using the active skill provides up to 1000 Crit rating and 40% Crit damage for the next 20 seconds. Additionally, you also have a permanent 25% Crit damage boost as the passive bonus.

Brigand Scout Leader

Brigand Scout Leader allows you to push the Agility conversion Talent node further by providing a permanent 4% Agility increase as its passive. Using the active skill adds another 20% stat boost for the next 20 seconds.

Check out other guides and features:

