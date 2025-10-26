Blue Protocol: All dailies and weeklies checklist

Along with the main and side quests, Blue Protocol Star Resonance also features daily and weekly activities. Completing them grants you various resources to upgrade your gear and character. Some of them reward you with items directly, while others grant you currency that you can spend in the item store to purchase the things you need.

However, there's a lot to do in Blue Protocol, making it hard to keep track of what to do next. That’s why we created a list of all dailies and weeklies you’ll want to keep your character's growth consistent.

All daily activities in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

Here are all the daily activities:

Daily Activity Merits

Complete daily merits for a large amount of EXP (Image via A Plus)

These are daily rewards in the season pass section that grant EXP, Luno, Homor Coin, Basic Star Chest, and many other resources. You can progress this by taking part in various activities like Chaotic Realms or hunting monsters.

Unstable Space

Defeat bosses in Unstable Space for free starter loot (Image via A Plus)

If you just started playing Blue Protocol, the Unstable Space provides a good amount of resources to upgrade your character. You can run it twice each day for a chance to get items like Level 40 gear and reforge stones.

Elite/Boss Hunt

Defeat bosses in the open world to use keys on the loot box (Image via A Plus)

In Blue Protocol, named enemies will drop a loot chest after defeat, which you can unlock using an Elite or Boss key for additional rewards. The keys refresh daily, allowing you to claim up to two chests every day.

Guild Cargo

Submit goods in Cargo for rewards each day (Image via A Plus)

The Guild Cargo helps you get some Luno and Guild Tokens in exchange for some goods you farm. Once you submit enough to reach the minimum volume (2000), the trader will depart and return with rewards the next day.

Guild Check-in

Talk to Laura for a daily guild check-in in Blue Protocol (Image via A Plus)

If you’re submitting goods to Cargo every day, it's also a good idea to complete the daily check-in at the reception. The rewards aren’t the best, but they help accumulate progress towards the weekly activity.

Bureau Commissions

Commissions are a good way to earn Luno (Image via A Plus)

The Bureau Commissions are a set of three activities that reward various in-game currencies. Completing all three grants you bonus currencies like Luno and Asteria Reputation, which you can use to upgrade skills and redeem rewards from the shop.

All weekly activities in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

Here are all the weekly activities:

Chaotic Realm

Chaotic Real is a good place to farm both upgrade materials and gear (Image via A Plus)

While Chaotic Realms don’t have a limit on how much gear you can farm, it has a weekly limit on the amount of Friendship Points and Reforge Stones. Additionally, the current season features Bane Lord, who can grant a Legendary item box up to five times a week.

Stimen Vaults

Stimen Vaults are a good source of Rose Orbs in Blue Protocol (Image via A Plus)

Stimen Vault is a giant arena with multiple floors of enemies. Completing each floor grants various drops and rewards, ranging from Rose Orbs, Battle Will, and upgrade materials. Each cycle lasts for two weeks before rest, and the fights get harder as you progress through each floor.

World Boss Crusade

World boss crusade is an activity you do daily to progress weekly rewards (Image via A Plus)

World Boss Crusade happens daily at the same time. However, the points you collect go towards the weekly rewards progress. Collecting enough points will help you reach the weekly milestones and claim Rose Orbs (Bound) and Asteria Reputation.

Guild Dance

Jam with your guild to get various buffs and rewards (Image via A Plus)

Join your guild mates each week for a group dance to claim a small amount of Luno and Guild Tokens. The number of players joining the dance will help reach milestones and activate bonus effects during Guild Hunt. During the activity, Ee-chan will also appear throughout different locations for additional rewards.

Guild Hunt

Guild hunts are a good way to obtain Exquisite Materials in Blue Protocol (Image via A Plus)

This activity is similar to Chaotic Realm, but with guild members in the party. Teaming up with them and completing dungeons within the Guild Center will progress the shared guild rewards. The Guild Hunt is available every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and grants two attempts to gain some valuable rewards.

Guild Activity (weekly)

Help your guild complete all the weekly reward activities (Image via A Plus)

Completing more and more guild activity tasks will grant progress towards the Weekly Activity Rewards. To find the task, navigate to your guild and select the middle section from the list on the left side. The rewards include Luno, Rose Orbs, Basic Star Chests, and Guild Tokens.

Pioneer Award

Each week, you can pick up free rewards from the Bureau (Image via A Plus)

The Pioneer Award lets you choose two items out of Gear, Reforge Stones, and Module Boxes every week. However, to unlock them, you’ll need to complete the related activity a certain number of times. Note that Modules will only appear after the feature is unlocked in-game.

Apart from the ones mentioned above, keep an eye on the Events tab for limited-time activities. They are also a great source of cosmetic items and various upgrade materials.

