All Photo Album Locations in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

The Photo Album is a great way to keep track of your journey in Blue Protocol Star Resonance. While exploring, you’ll come across various locations to take scenic pictures. All these places have one thing in common: a floating blue flame orb. Interacting with it will pan the camera to a pre-fixed position, allowing you to capture the shot.

There are 11 Photo Album locations in Blue Protocol Star Resonance, and this guide will help you find all of them.

Blue Protocol Star Resonance Album Locations

Photo Album #1

Look for a giant glowing flower in the area (Image via A Plus)

The first Photo Album is at the Ancient City of Vill, where you encounter the Frost Ogre. You can find the blue flame floating near the giant glowing flower.

Photo Album #2

Head to the main building of Minsterhorn to find the floating orb (Image via A Plus)

This Photo Album is in the small farm named Minsterhorn. Head to the main building near the teleport location to find the blue flame orb behind the NPC selling Herbs and Spices.

Photo Album #3

This photo Album Spot is hiding on top of the hill near Minsterhorn (Image via A Plus)

The third Photo Album is close to #2. It’s on top of a hill overlooking Minsterhorn and the big mountain, where you get the Wind Core ability. From the teleport location, follow the path to the left to reach the blue flame orb.

Photo Album #4

Find the floating orb on the right side of the tavern (Image via A Plus)

The fourth Photo Album is at the Andra Resting Post. You can find this one by heading up the stairs of the tavern and turning to the right side near the boxes with fish.

Photo Album #5

Jump down the hole in front of the tavern (Image via A Plus)

This Photo Album is close to #4. Outside the tavern, you’ll find a giant hole leading to an underground area with a Giant Core. Drop down and head to the left to see the blue flame orb near the Andra Enigmite farming spot.

Photo Album #6

The fallen mech golem's arm hides many secrets (Image via A Plus)

The sixth Photo Album is near the fallen giant mech golem near the Andra Landing Battlefield. To find its location, head to the golem’s hand landing on top of the hill, and you’ll see the blue flame right beside it.

Photo Album #7

The waterfall is on the left side of the statue (Image via A Plus)

The seventh Photo Album is at the Statue of Hero point of interest. You can find the flying orb near the waterfall that’s left of the statue.

Photo Album #8

The picture spot is near the right pillar of the gate (Image via A Plus)

This Photo Album is right outside the entrance of the Kanamia Tribe. The blue flame is near the right pillar of the gate. The area is part of the campaign, but if you want to go earlier, take the teleport point close to the Muku Chief and make your way to the entrance.

Photo Album #9

Climb of the first platform using the roots on the left (Image via A Plus)

The ninth Photo Album is also within the Kanamia Tribe. After reaching the entrance, head inside to the main building built on a tree. Use the roots on the left side to climb the first platform to find the floating orb.

Photo Album #10

Find the picture spot near the stairs of the spinning machine (Image via A Plus)

This Photo Album is at the Ruins of Andar City. To reach the location, use the teleport point near the Tempest Ogre and glide down towards the spinning mechanism in the middle of the city ruins. The floating orb will be at the bottom of the stairs.

Photo Album #11

The hidden cave is part of the main story quest (Image via A Plus)

The journey to the final Photo Album is also short, as it is close to #10. The floating orb is inside a cave with a throne, and to reach this place, look for a path near the pool leading downwards.

