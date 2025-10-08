  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • Borderlands 4: All Fallen Crown Collectibles

Borderlands 4: All Fallen Crown Collectibles

By Mayank Singh Rathour
Modified Oct 08, 2025 17:11 GMT
You can farm all Fallen Crown collectibles within five minutes (Image via 2K)
You can farm all Fallen Crown collectibles within five minutes (Image via 2K)

Fallen Crown in Borderlands 4 may seem larger in size than Tonnage Peel, but it’s just a combination of multiple linear sections. However, similar to other regions, it’s also a part of Carcadia Burn and contains collectibles. While there are only two, you’ll need to find and collect them to complete the regional progress.

Ad

This guide will help you locate all Fallen Crown Collectibles in Borderlands 4, and if you already have access to the area, it won’t take more than five minutes to get everything.

Note: May contain minor spoilers for one of the main quests

Fallen Crown collectibles in Borderlands 4

Here are all the collectible categories and amounts in Ruined Sumplands:

  • Dead Bolt: 1
  • Vault Symbol: 1

Where to find all Fallen Crown collectibles in Borderlands 4?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dead Bolt

Head into the cave to find the Dead Bolt (Image via 2K)
Head into the cave to find the Dead Bolt (Image via 2K)

After landing on Fallen Crown for the first time, you’ll encounter a small Ripper town. On the left side, there’s a stream of polluted water coming out of a cave. Follow it inside to find the Dead Bolt at the source. Take the opening on the right to exit the cave and proceed to the next section.

Ad

Vault Symbol

The Vault Symbol is on a rock near the ledge (Image via 2K)
The Vault Symbol is on a rock near the ledge (Image via 2K)

The Vault Symbol is in the next section of Fallen Crown. After you cross the arch made by a giant purple crystal, head to the right side near the ledge and then turn left. You’ll find the collectible in a small corner.

Ad

How to reach Fallen Crown in Borderlands 4?

Don&#039;t jump during the first attempt
Don't jump during the first attempt

Getting access to Fallen Crown is a long process, as it’s part of the final story mission, ‘Her Flaming Vision’ for Carcadia Burn. Before the quest, you won’t be able to interact with the area on the map or fast-travel through any means.

Ad

The quest will have you help Zane in supercharging a launcher ramp to shoot you and your hoverbike across the map to Ripper Queen Callis’s haven. Once you’re there, you can either look for the collectibles during the quest or leave them for another time. Progressing a little further will also unlock a fast-travel location.

Check out other related guides and features:

About the author
Mayank Singh Rathour

Mayank Singh Rathour

Twitter icon

Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.

Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.

When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Mayank Singh Rathour
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications