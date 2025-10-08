Borderlands 4: All Fallen Crown Collectibles

Fallen Crown in Borderlands 4 may seem larger in size than Tonnage Peel, but it’s just a combination of multiple linear sections. However, similar to other regions, it’s also a part of Carcadia Burn and contains collectibles. While there are only two, you’ll need to find and collect them to complete the regional progress.

Ad

This guide will help you locate all Fallen Crown Collectibles in Borderlands 4, and if you already have access to the area, it won’t take more than five minutes to get everything.

Note: May contain minor spoilers for one of the main quests

Fallen Crown collectibles in Borderlands 4

Here are all the collectible categories and amounts in Ruined Sumplands:

Dead Bolt: 1

Vault Symbol: 1

Where to find all Fallen Crown collectibles in Borderlands 4?

Ad

Trending

Dead Bolt

Head into the cave to find the Dead Bolt (Image via 2K)

After landing on Fallen Crown for the first time, you’ll encounter a small Ripper town. On the left side, there’s a stream of polluted water coming out of a cave. Follow it inside to find the Dead Bolt at the source. Take the opening on the right to exit the cave and proceed to the next section.

Ad

Vault Symbol

The Vault Symbol is on a rock near the ledge (Image via 2K)

The Vault Symbol is in the next section of Fallen Crown. After you cross the arch made by a giant purple crystal, head to the right side near the ledge and then turn left. You’ll find the collectible in a small corner.

Ad

How to reach Fallen Crown in Borderlands 4?

Don't jump during the first attempt

Getting access to Fallen Crown is a long process, as it’s part of the final story mission, ‘Her Flaming Vision’ for Carcadia Burn. Before the quest, you won’t be able to interact with the area on the map or fast-travel through any means.

Ad

The quest will have you help Zane in supercharging a launcher ramp to shoot you and your hoverbike across the map to Ripper Queen Callis’s haven. Once you’re there, you can either look for the collectibles during the quest or leave them for another time. Progressing a little further will also unlock a fast-travel location.

Check out other related guides and features:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More