Borderlands 4 Legendary Blacksmith Forgeknight (Amon) Class mod: How to get and unique effects

There are numerous Legendary equipment that you can collect in Borderlands 4, but some are better than others, depending on your build and playstyle. One such piece of gear is called Blacksmith, which is a Class Mod for the Forgeknight, Amon. This Mod is not just for show, but more for showcasing and improving four potential Skills.

Ad

That being said, here's how to get the Borderlands 4 Legendary Blacksmith Forgeknight (Amon) Class Mod and what bonuses it provides.

How to get the Borderlands 4 Legendary Blacksmith Forgeknight (Amon) Class Mod?

Defeat Vile Lictor to get the Legendary Class Mod (Image via 2K)

To get the Legendary Blacksmith Forgeknight (Amon) Class Mod, you will have to take on one of the most dangerous bosses in-game: Vile Lictor, who can be found at the Umbral Factory in Terminus Range. Of course, this means that you will have to progress along the storyline to reach this entity. Being one of the main (story) bosses makes them rather diffucult to take on.

Ad

Trending

Nevertheless, being a Vault Hunter, you will have to use your brain, brawn, and a lot of bullets to take them out. Once you defeat them, you stand a chance to get the Blacksmith as a rare drop.

If you don't get it the first time around, that's not a problem as you will be able to use Moxxi's Encore to face the boss again. Of course, you will need Cash to gain access to the boss fight again, but it could be worth it in the end.

Ad

What bonuses does the Legendary Blacksmith Forgeknight (Amon) Class Mod provide?

The Blacksmith provides the following effect: "Kill Skill. Partially restores Forgedrone's Duration. For each active Forgedrone, Amon deals increased Gun Damage." In short, when playing as Amon, your weapons can do a lot of extra damage if you time your Skills right.

Aside from this bonus effect, variants of the Blacksmith Class Mod will distribute 7 bonus Skill points across the following Skills:

Ad

Tempered Pyre

Tempered Ice

Tempered Lightning

Masterwork

Keep in mind that this is random, so if you want a variant that alligns with your playstyle, you may need to farm the Mod a few more times to find what you're looking for.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More