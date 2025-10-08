Borderlands 4 Legendary Blacksmith Forgeknight (Amon) Class mod: How to get and unique effects

There are numerous Legendary equipment that you can collect in Borderlands 4, but some are better than others, depending on your build and playstyle. One such piece of gear is called Blacksmith, which is a Class Mod for the Forgeknight, Amon. This Mod is not just for show, but more for showcasing and improving four potential Skills.
That being said, here's how to get the Borderlands 4 Legendary Blacksmith Forgeknight (Amon) Class Mod and what bonuses it provides.
How to get the Borderlands 4 Legendary Blacksmith Forgeknight (Amon) Class Mod?
To get the Legendary Blacksmith Forgeknight (Amon) Class Mod, you will have to take on one of the most dangerous bosses in-game: Vile Lictor, who can be found at the Umbral Factory in Terminus Range. Of course, this means that you will have to progress along the storyline to reach this entity. Being one of the main (story) bosses makes them rather diffucult to take on.
Nevertheless, being a Vault Hunter, you will have to use your brain, brawn, and a lot of bullets to take them out. Once you defeat them, you stand a chance to get the Blacksmith as a rare drop.
If you don't get it the first time around, that's not a problem as you will be able to use Moxxi's Encore to face the boss again. Of course, you will need Cash to gain access to the boss fight again, but it could be worth it in the end.
What bonuses does the Legendary Blacksmith Forgeknight (Amon) Class Mod provide?
The Blacksmith provides the following effect: "Kill Skill. Partially restores Forgedrone's Duration. For each active Forgedrone, Amon deals increased Gun Damage." In short, when playing as Amon, your weapons can do a lot of extra damage if you time your Skills right.
Aside from this bonus effect, variants of the Blacksmith Class Mod will distribute 7 bonus Skill points across the following Skills:
- Tempered Pyre
- Tempered Ice
- Tempered Lightning
- Masterwork
Keep in mind that this is random, so if you want a variant that alligns with your playstyle, you may need to farm the Mod a few more times to find what you're looking for.
