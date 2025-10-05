Borderlands 4: How to get Spirits Siren class mod

The Spirits class mod, aka Kindred Spirits, is a legendary class mod for the Siren Vex in Borderlands 4. While the majority of class mods buff up existing passives or give you new ones, Spirits alters how Vex performs. It is a perfect addition for both solo and co-op players, as it offers a hybrid playstyle by blending Vex’s minion abilities with her weapon damage.

Once equipped, the Spirits class mod allows Vex to get bonus Kinetic Minion Gun Damage any time she uses a Command Skill, which also deals Gun Damage along with their basic elemental or ability damage output. This means Vex’s minions and skill activations can now synchronize with weapon damage bonuses, opening a whole new way of stacking damage.

In this guide, we will break down how you can acquire the Spirits class mod and how to farm it in the borderlands of Kairos.

Borderlands 4: Spirits (Kindred Spirits) legendary class mod

The Spirits class mod of Vex gives her tremendous versatility in damage output (Image via Gearbox Software)

The Spirits class mod gives Vex a massive boost in combat capability, allowing her Command Skills to deal both ballistic and elemental damage at the same time. This allows Vex to be more versatile without having to change loadouts while facing down enemies that require both ballistic and elemental damage.

Unique perk

Using a Command Skill grants Vex Bonus Kinetic Minion Damage with Guns for a Duration. Command Skills deal Gun Damage in addition to their other types.

This perk makes the Spirits the core mechanic of Vex’s hybrid minion builds. The class mod’s damage buff drastically increases Vex’s sustained DPS during combat, allowing for her minion and Command Skills to be more versatile and effective.

How to get the Spirits legendary class mod in Borderlands 4

The Spirits legendary class mod drops from Primordial Guardian Origo, the Vault Boss located inside the Arch of Origo in The Low Leys region of Terminus Range of Kairos.

To fight Primordial Guardian Origo, you will need to locate the Arch of Origo in The Low Leys region (Image via Gearbox Software)

Drop source

Boss: Primordial Guardian Origo

Primordial Guardian Origo Location: Terminus Range > The Low Leys > Arch of Origo

To access the Vault of Origo, you must collect 3x Vault Key Fragments scattered across Terminus Range. Once you have acquired the Keys, use ECHO-4 to activate and enter the Primordial Vault: Arch of Origo. Once inside, you must complete three combat arenas before fighting Origo.

How to unlock the Arch of Origo

Borderlands 4’s endgame progression loops around unlocking Vaults all across Kairos. Here’s how to unlock it:

1) Collect all three Vault Key Fragments in the Terminus Range area.

The fragment is located near some dead bodies on the Cuspid Climb ridge (Image via Gearbox Software)

One fragment will be near the Cuspid Climb ridge.

This fragment can be found lodged on a rock surface (Image via Gearbox Software)

You will find another one in a cave on the northern side of the mountain’s edge.

The third one is on a metallic crate near the pipes (Image via gearbox Software)

Find another one on a ledge, which can be accessed by using the grappling point.

2) Activate the Vault Keystone located in the northern cave using ECHO-4.

3) Clear all three platform-based combat arenas by eliminating Order troops. Once all enemies are eliminated, you can move on to fighting Origo.

Borderlands 4: Primordial Guardian Origo encounter

Primordial Guardian Origo is an endgame boss in Diablo 4 that's related to the Vaults located across Kairos (Image via Gearbox Software)

Primordial Guardian Origo is a dual elemental Vault Boss located inside the Arch of Origo, who can deal both cryo and incendiary elemental damage. Origo is challenging to deal with due to his movement phases.

Boss overview

Elemental type: Cryo and incendiary

Cryo and incendiary Defense : Shield (weak to shock damage)

: Shield (weak to shock damage) Weak spots: Crystals on the back of his head

Tip: Be careful not to fall off the floating platform in the arena.

Strategy

Origo has Shield bars, so use shock weapons to take it down first (Image via Gearbox Software)

Origo has a shield; use shock weapons to shred through shields quickly.

Avoid Origo’s slam attacks by utilizing your jetpacks and dash mechanics.

Avoid incoming projectiles by using timed dashes.

Perform jump actions to avoid AoE splash damage.

Depleting each health bar will trigger a powerful elemental burst; be mobile and avoid incoming damage.

The fight is lengthy and tough, but his movements are predictable, so keep your eyes out for his attack patterns.

Primordial Guardian Origo other drops

Kaoson - Legendary SMG

Bottled Lightning - Legendary Heavy Weapon

Watts 4 Dinner - Legendary Shield

Buster - Exo-Soldier Class Mod

Atomic Driver - Gravitar Class Mod

Shatterwight - Forgeknight Class Mod

If Siren is your main build, then the Spirits class mod is a must-have in Borderlands 4. It's the one-stop synergy mechanic for any Summoner Vex players. Acquiring it requires a lot of story progression in Borderlands 4. Once you have unlocked Origo’s Arch and defeated the Primordial Guardian Origo, you can fight him again to farm for legendary gear, including the Spirits Siren class mod. If you want to push your Vex build to its highest potential, acquiring this class mod is of the highest priority in Borderlands 4.

