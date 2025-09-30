Borderlands 4: How to get Stray legendary sniper

The Stray is a powerful Legendary sniper rifle in Borderlands 4, manufactured by Ripper. The Stray sniper rifle belongs to the base game’s loot pool and is highly coveted by players using a sniper-focused build.

Unlike most sniper rifles, which fire a singular high-damage projectile, the Stray fires two additional projectiles that seek nearby enemies, making the gun capable of dealing with larger groups in Borderlands 4. This unique effect of the Stray is ideal for players looking to add crowd-control to their builds.

In this guide, we will break down how you can acquire the Stray in the Borderlands 4, its stats, and what its unique effect does.

Borderlands 4: Stray legendary sniper rifle

The Stray legendary sniper rifle fires two additional projectiles, which increases its versatility in Borderlands 4 (Image via Gearbox Software)

Here are the stats and unique perks of the Stray legendary sniper rifle in Borderlands 4:

Weapon Type: Sniper Rifle

Manufacturer: Ripper

Rarity: Legendary

DLC requirement: No

Here are the stats of a level 50 Stray legendary sniper rifle:

DPS: 7,190

Damage: 1,461x3

Accuracy: 91%

Reload Time: 3.4 seconds

Fire rate: 2.5/second

Magazine Size: 15

Special perk:

Fires 2 secondary bullets that home in on nearby target[s]

Although this unique ability might not sound amazing, it is a potent upgrade for sniper builds. Using the Stray’s ability, your sniper deals decent amounts of damage to nearby enemies, making it extremely versatile against groups.

Stray elemental variants

The Stray legendary sniper can drop in different elemental versions, allowing you to tailor your vault hunter as preferred:

Non-Elemental - This version of the Stray deals raw physical damage.

This version of the Stray deals raw physical damage. Fire - The Fire version is best used against fleshy enemies.

The Fire version is best used against fleshy enemies. Shock - The Shock version is ideal for disrupting the shields of enemies.

The Shock version is ideal for disrupting the shields of enemies. Corrosive - This version is perfect for melting through the armor of enemies.

This version is perfect for melting through the armor of enemies. Cryo - While facing down mobs, Cryo can be used to freeze or slow down enemies.

While facing down mobs, Cryo can be used to freeze or slow down enemies. Radiation - This version of the sniper is excellent against groups, since it can cause explosions and chain reactions.

Alt fire mode

Target Marker: Fires a Marker that deals 4.058 Damage, marking the enemy to receive an additional +35% Damage for 8 seconds.

Ripper

The Ripper modifier allows this Gun to charge before Full Auto Firing.

The stat values can differ depending on your level and build. Having a long-range weapon is great for picking off enemies from a distance with deadly precision. The Stray takes a step further with its special perk by providing some crowd control capability.

How to get the Stray legendary sniper in Borderlands 4

You can fight Pango and Bango in the Tendercage Ripper Drill Site in Carcadia Burn (Image via Gearbox Software)

The Stray legendary sniper can drop anywhere in the world, but the best way to get it quickly is to farm Pango and Bango in the Carcadia Burn region.

Location: Lopside > Carcadia Burn > Tendercage Ripper Drill Site

Affiliation: Ripper

Pango and Bango farming method

Traven to Lopside in the Carcadia Burn region of Kairos.

Go towards the Tendercage Ripper Drill Site

Head towards the boss arena to find Pango and Bango.

Once defeated, these bosses can drop the Stray legendary sniper rifle. If they didn't drop the sniper the first time, use Moxxi’s Big Encore Machine to fight them again. Keep repeating the encounter till you get the desired Stray.

How to defeat Pango and Bango

Pango and Bango are fleshy enemies and are weak to fire/incendiary damage (Image via Gearbox Software)

Both Pango and Bango are fleshy enemies, and so they are extremely weak towards Incendiary weapons.

Both of these enemies have mounted turrets on their backs, which can easily kill you, so take them out as fast as you can.

Maintain your distance and don't let them close in on you, and keep steadily dealing fire damage.

Farming weapons from bosses requires efficiency. Keep a powerful incendiary weapon ready before starting the encounter.

The Stray legendary is a must-have weapon for any Vault Hunter who enjoys taking out enemies from a distance with deadly accuracy. Dropping from the duo Pango and Bango located at the Tendercage Ripper Drill Site in the Carcadia Burn region in Borderlands 4, this Sniper is formidable and comes in multiple elemental damage types.

Whether you are hunting down bosses or eliminating mobs in Borderlands 4, the Stray can turn your Vault Hunter into a long-range assassin in both solo and co-op play.

