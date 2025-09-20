Borderlands 4: Bound for Launch walkthrough

Bound for Launch is a faction quest in Borderlands 4 tied to the Outbounders. You’ll be helping the people of Launchpad take Idolator Sol’s ship and leave the planet. It’s the same one that you crashed during the story quest One Fell Swoop. To gain access to this quest, you’ll need to complete the campaign and two related faction quests. Those are: Null and Void, where you locate an implosion drive, and All Charged Up, where you charge the drive to use it on the ship.

Ad

After you complete all the prerequisites, visit Rush at the crashed ship near the faction town. It is the same place where you started the Null and Void quest. Here’s everything you’ll need to do to complete the Bound for Launch quest in Borderlands 4.

Complete Bound for Launch walkthrough for Borderlands 4

1) Visit Rush, Follow Rush

Follow Rush (Image via 2K)

After you defeat the Timekeeper in Borderlands 4, nothing is stopping people from freely leaving the orbit. For Outbounders, leaving Kairos was their dream, and there’s one last step remaining. Visit Rush, and he’ll inform you that the current launch will be a recon mission with Conway and her team.

Ad

Trending

Bring the toolbox back to Rhodes (Image via 2K)

There’s only one ship, so it will be a recon mission that’ll allow them to bring more ships back. Rhodes is performing final checks before takeoff and will ask you to get his toolbox from Conway.

Ad

2) Find Conway and bring back Rhodes’ tools

Take the toolbox from Conway (Image via 2K)

Taking a ship to find help is a big step, and Conway is having doubts. Find her in a nearby barn where the Outbounders have set up a temporary workshop. She will hand you the tools, and in exchange, you’ll help her calm down.

Ad

3) Defend the Ship and deliver the tools to Rhodes

Give the toolbox to Rhodes (Image via 2K)

As you’re about to head back, Rush will inform you that the ship is under attack by Rippers. Head back and defend the area from waves of enemies. During the fight, Rhodes will ask for his tool, so he can quickly finish the remaining work.

Ad

Rippers want their implosion drive back (Image via 2K)

After delivering the tool, head back to Rush and continue defending the location. The intensity of enemy spawn will increase, and the Rippers will start sending Vile enemies. As the attack slows down, Rush will direct you to find and bring back Conway for launch before the situation worsens.

Ad

4) Find and bring back Conway

Bring Conway and flight crew to the ship (Image via 2K)

The Rippers attacked all locations, and you’ll be escorting Conway and the flight crew back to the ship. This part may take some time as you’ll need to defeat each wave of enemies; the NPCs will not move from their location unless you defeat everyone.

Ad

5) Kill launcher meatheads and defend the ship

Defeat three launcher meatheads (Image via 2K)

As you escort Conway and the flight crew, Rippers take some extreme measures and plan to target the ship. There are only three enemies wielding launchers, but they will spawn away from each other.

Ad

Even after defeating them, the attack will not stop, and you’ll still need to defend the ship for a bit longer. The enemies will include the ones with Vile growth that you find across other activities in Borderlands 4.

6) Talk to Rush, Walk with Rush

Follow rush to the barn (Image via 2K)

After the attack subsides, Rush will request you to rendezvous nearby. He believes now is the time to initiate the launch, as there’s no telling when the Rippers will return. Both you and Rush will head towards the barn, which was the temporary base of operations.

Ad

7) Initiate the launch sequence

Initiate the launch sequence and bid Conway goodbye (Image via 2K)

With how close Outbounders were, Rush does not want to miss their departure and will ask you to initiate the launch sequence. Use the console near the barn door to set the ship free and watch Conway and the flight crew head out to find help.

Ad

Unfortunately, Claptrap was a little late to the party and missed his chance to leave Kairos. After a small chat with Rush, you'll get the quest rewards. These inclide a decent chunk of XP, Cash, Eridium, a weapon cache, character cosmetic, and an achievement.

Check out our other related guides and features:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More