Borderlands 4 Bounty Pack 1 release date, price, and contents

Borderlands 4 Bounty Pack 1 is on its way soon to celebrate the Holiday season. Labelled How Rush Saved Mercenary Day, it is similar to Borderlands 2's Mercenary Day Headhunter Pack as it introduces a Christmas setting to Kairos, alongside new activities and goodies to claim. It is a paid DLC launching on November 20, 2025, so players must own it to be able to reap the rewards.

This guide explains all there is in regards to the all-new Bounty Pack 1 for Borderlands 4. Read on to know more.

What is included in Borderlands 4 Bounty Pack 1?

Here's what's in Borderlands 4 Bounty Pack 1 (Image via 2K)

First and foremost, Borderlands 4 Bounty Pack 1 will have a new story questline centered around Rush. This base-game Borderlands 4 NPC wants a memorable Mercenary Day to celebrate the holidays, but that is thwarted by the nefarious Timekeeper's Minister of Culture, named Screw, an all-new villain.

Players can expect to take on more enemies and earn new loot in this campaign, including 1 new Vault Hunter skin, 1 new ECHO-4 Drone skin, and a new Digirunner vehicle. The season of giving doesn't stop there, as new cosmetics, weapons, and more are also here. These include:

4 new Vault Hunter Heads for all characters

4 new Vault Hunter Body skins for all characters

4 ECHO-4 Drone skins

2 ECHO-4 Attachments

5 Vehicle skins

5 Weapon skins

Vault Card 1 with re-rollable legendary gear

While skins are nice to have, the one key inclusion aside from the new quest will be the Vault Card. This feature returns from Borderlands 3, allowing players to earn additional XP as well as new cosmetics and four re-rollable Legendary weapons. This will allow players to perfect their arsenal by re-rollable gear as many times as desired to obtain the best stats.

Borderlands 4 Bounty Pack 1 is included as part of the Bounty Pack Bundle that is featured in the Deluxe and Super Deluxe Editions of the game. Those who only have the base game, however, can choose to either buy the Bounty Pack Bundle or Bounty Pack 1 separately as desired on their platform of choice.

While the latter is not available to purchase as of yet, the former can be purchased for $39.99, as the Bounty Pack Bundle will grant players access to not just Bounty Pack 1, but also additional future content.

Borderlands 4 is on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2.

