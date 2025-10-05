Borderlands 4 "cannot change resolution" bug: Possible reasons and how to fix

While most of Borderlands 4's bugs hinder the gameplay experience, some are technical snags, such as one where PC players cannot change their resolution to the desired output. Considering PC gaming is all about scalability and personalization to achieve the perfect blend of visuals and performance, this can be quite frustrating.

This guide explains everything there is to know about the resolution-changing bug in Borderlands 4, and how to fix it.

How to fix the "cannot change resolution" bug in Borderlands 4

The Settings tab in-game (Image via 2K)

As the name suggests, this issue pertains to changing the game's resolution on your PC. Under the Visuals (Basic) tab of the Settings menu, you can pick your desired resolution as well as rendering mode, the latter of which has three options:

Fullscreen

Windowed Fullscreen

Windowed

Only the first and third options allow you to select different resolutions via the "Resolution" drop-down menu. However, sometimes, when trying to change the resolution while under "Fullscreen" by selecting a lower value, you may notice that the upper bounds are no longer listed.

As an example, going to 900p from 1080p in this case will erase the 1080p option from the "Resolution" menu. Thankfully, the solution is simple. Follow these steps to regain all resolutions under Fullscreen:

Select "Windowed" under Display Mode in Visuals (Basic).

Click on any resolution, then "Apply Settings." This should now render the game in a window on the desktop.

Change Display Mode to "Fullscreen." Now, all resolution options should become available to use when in Fullscreen.

Apply the desired resolution and exit to the main menu.

As for the cause, it seems unclear what is behind this malfunction; however, from its behavior, we can deduce that the game has issues recognizing resolution changes when switching display modes. Borderlands 4 has been a technical mess across all platforms since launch, so much so that developer Gearbox Software delayed the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game from its original October 2025 launch.

That's all there is to know about not being able to change the resolution in Borderlands 4 and how to fix the issue.

