Borderlands 4 stuttering after update: Potential causes and fixes

There have been numerous reports of Borderlands 4 stuttering after the latest update. This issue has surfaced right after the latest update and has been the source of massive frustration among players. With framerates dipping constantly, and the game stuttering without any fixed cause has made it quite hard to enjoy this game.In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on the possible causes for this issue and how you can potentially fix it. Read below to know more. Possible causes for Borderlands 4 stuttering after updateWhile Borderlands 4 might look and feel impressive to play, the game struggles when it comes to having good gameplay performance. This has been made worse after the recent updates, and as we stated above, it becomes hard to enjoy the game when it stutters after every frame. Built on Unreal Engine 5, this game is an absolute treat to experience. However, after the latest update, we have only seen a surge of stutter reports from players. This issue, we believe, has stemmed from shaders not compiling completely upon launch.In an effort to have fast loading screens, the game does not complete its shader compilation upon launch or when rendering a new map. As such, players are stuck with Borderlands 4 stuttering whenever they head out exploring in-game. Read more: Borderlands 4: How to beat Propaganda Speaker activityPotential fixes for Borderlands 4 stuttering after the updateWith the reasons set aside, let us now focus on the solutions you can implement to potentially bypass this problem:1) Let the shaders loadThe simplest and most effective solution for the Borderlands 4 stuttering issue is to simply wait and let the shaders load up after booting up the game. Once you enter your save game, patiently wait for a few minutes before you move around the map. This should help your shaders compile and, as such, allow you to experience seamless gameplay. 2) Close background applicationsIf you've got a number of programs open in the background, your best bet for optimal performance would be to shut these down. Whether it's your browser or desktop capture, we urge you to close any application that might be leeching output from your CPU and your RAM. Once done, this should definitely help your game function smoothly. Check out: Borderlands 4: Phosphenes (Shiny Legendaries) explained3) Verify game filesThere's also a chance that your game files might have been corrupted after the recent update. There might have been some issues while downloading or installing the latest patch. To bypass this problem, you could verify the integrity of your game files through your preferred launcher. Once done, all corrupted files will be replaced with functional ones, and naturally, you should have a smooth functioning game. That's everything that you need to know about Borderlands 4 stuttering after the latest update. For more related guides, check out:Borderlands 4 compiling shaders error: Possible fixes and reasonsBorderlands 4: A Lot to Process walkthroughBorderlands 4: All Trophies and AchievementsBorderlands 4: How to get the Speller Yeller